Week 11 cornerback ranks: Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye dominate

For the second straight year, Taylor's weekly series will feature one pertinent cornerback on "Ike's Island," where he breaks down the player's on-field play and significance heading into the coming week. In addition, he lists his updated top-10 cornerback rankings and top-three CB duos.

Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung, New England Patriots

Next up: vs. Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday in Mexico City.

It's no secret that the Patriots' defense has tried to iron out the kinks since the Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, and I think they've improved over time. The biggest area of concern with the defense I have right now is the secondary. The Patriots rank dead last in pass defense, allowing 287 yards per game and 17 touchdowns this season. Some of this is due to injuries up front and a lack of pass rush, but the back end of the defense hasn't shown consistency through nine games.

The Patriots signed Stephon Gilmore in the offseason to better the unit. But although Gilmore, who's fought through several injuries, and Malcolm Butler have played well at times, they've struggled to keep receivers out of the end zone. Last week against an average, at best, Broncos offense, the duo allowed eight receptions on 16 targets for 132 yards with Gilmore giving up a touchdown to Demaryius Thomas. Gilmore covered Thomas well on the play but the receiver just made a better play. Butler's having a down year and got worked by the Broncos, specifically Emmanuel Sanders.

At some point in a cornerback's career, you will have a year where you just can't do anything right (I know from experience). It's one of those seasons where it doesn't matter if you're in good position, the receiver ends up with the ball and makes a play. It just so happens that both starting Patriots corners are going through that slump. The coaches have put the players in good position to make plays but they haven't been able to finish. Communication in the secondary has been part of it, and a lot of that falls on safeties Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung. All four DBs haven't played consistently well but most of the criticism is put on the cornerbacks because they are the ones on the island.

This week in Mexico City, I'm looking for this group to communicate on every single snap. And when they are in position, they have to make plays. It's all about finishing and doing that will allow Tom Brady and the offense to get back on the field. Then, it's off to the races.

Week 11 cornerback rankings: My top 10

EDITOR'S NOTE: The lineup below reflects changes from Ike's Week 10 rankings.

RANK 1 Patrick Peterson, Cardinals 2 Next up: at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



It's a bummer that Richard Sherman's out for the season because he's been playing at such a high level. But Peterson is equally deserving of the No. 1 ranking. A bright spot on a mediocre squad, Peterson is a marathon cornerback. He started the season slow but now leads the pack with six weeks to go. According to Next Gen Stats, Peterson has allowed 15 receptions on 37 targets for 169 yards, 1:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, four passes defensed and a 52.6 passer rating against this season. The three-time All-Pro will see a ton of targets this week when going against DeAndre Hopkins, who's been targeted 106 times this year. Peterson must be more receiver-ish than Hopkins if he wants to stay here.

RANK 2 Xavier Rhodes, Vikings 2 Next up: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Rhodes did well against a feisty Redskins attack by only giving up two receptions on five targets for 11 yards. There's a lot on the line this week when the 7-2 Rams come to U.S. Bank Stadium. A big-bodied cornerback, Rhodes will likely line up against Sammy Watkins, who doesn't have a plethora of routes in his job description. Look for wide receiver screens along with post, comeback and go routes.

RANK 4 Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars 2 Next up: at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



I love the way this guy plays and he showed up again in Indy, allowing two catches on six targets for 26 yards. The second-year pro sure doesn't look like one.

RANK 5 A.J. Bouye, Jaguars 2 Next up: at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Add another pick to Bouye's count thanks to Philip Rivers. Bouye had great concentration on the play because he had Travis Benjamin draped all over him. I've got to give props to Bouye's instincts as he tried for six. He damn near made it, too. A big win for the Jags on the road and this week's opponent shouldn't give them fits.

RANK 7 Trumaine Johnson, Rams 1 Next up: at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Johnson and Co. kept Houston's DeAndre Hopkins out of the end zone in last week's win -- the first time "Nuk" hasn't scored in a game since Week 3. The star receiver had three catches on seven targets for 56 yards against Johnson in coverage. I'd say the corner accomplished what he needed to.

RANK 8 Chris Harris Jr., Broncos 1 Next up: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Harris didn't look like himself several weeks ago, but seems to be back on track. Against Tom Brady, Harris allowed three catches on six targets for 18 yards. But with Denver's playoff hopes slipping, Harris better hope his solid play rubs off on some of his teammates.

RANK 10 Bradley Roby, Broncos NR Next up: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Roby hasn't given up a touchdown in coverage since Week 3. His value is apparent as the Broncos do a ton of nickel packages. He can play inside or outside the numbers and could start on any team.

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Aqib Talib, Broncos; Jason McCourty, Browns; Adam Jones, Bengals; Tre'Davious White, Bills; Darius Slay, Lions; Marcus Peters, Chiefs.

WEEK 11 CORNERBACK DUOS: MY TOP THREE

Cornerback tandems that just missed the cut: Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib, Broncos; Tre'Davious White and E.J. Gaines, Bills.

