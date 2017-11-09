Week 10 cornerback rankings: Jalen Ramsey's tactics warranted

Ike Taylor is no stranger to being on an island. The former Steelers cornerback helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls during his 12-year career. For the second straight year, Taylor's weekly series will feature a pertinent player or situation, where he breaks down the on-field play and/or significance heading into the coming week. In addition, he lists his updated top-10 cornerback rankings and top-three CB duos.

Competing one-on-one on the perimeter is unlike any other situation in our sport. In my experience, cornerbacks and receivers share a similar arrogant mentality, which was displayed in plain sight in Jacksonville. And this wasn't the first time we've seen a corner and receiver get into it on the field.

Playing cornerback in the NFL is nothing but a mind game, and Ramsey's constant banter pushed A.J. Green over the edge Sunday, prompting the Bengals receiver to lose control and start a straight-up brawl between the two teams.

The sophomore cornerback shined a light on his approach Wednesday, saying, "I lock receivers down, physically. And then mentally I live in their mind. Get under their skin. I talk my talk.

"I told [Green] almost every play that he was weak, that he was soft. Them is straight facts. He just couldn't handle the truth. Those were facts. I told him that his time was almost up. I told him that it was easy, which it was. He had one catch for six yards. I was just out there spitting facts to him. And he got mad. And then people are trying to talk about the push, I mean I pushed him every single play. You can go back and look at the film, I pushed him every single play. I told him to stop putting his hand on me."

What's my take on Ramsey's tactics?

I love it. And always have. This is the exact attitude a cornerback should have to be honest. We saw Ramsey do this at Florida State and early in his rookie season, when he challenged Aaron Rodgers and Steve Smith Sr. (aka. Mr. Trash Talk himself). Ramsey's doing everything right to establish himself a shutdown corner in this league. He beats opponents physically and gets under their skin between plays. And I'm not the only one who recognizes this, as Jaguars' executive vice president Tom Coughlin praised Ramsey this week for the way he played and handled Sunday's spat.

"Team comes first, and Jalen was trying not to hurt his team," Coughlin said in a statement released by the team's PR office. "While he did push his opponent -- something that happened with other players during the game -- he did not retaliate, he threw no punches, and he did not fight back. Jalen was doing what Coach [Doug] Marrone has instructed him to do -- which is to play tough, be physical and to make every play difficult for his opponent."

Coughlin said it all. Ramsey's a straight-up dawg -- which corners have to be -- without playing outside the rules. With this attitude, the kid's going to dominate for years to come.

Week 10 cornerback rankings: My top 10

EDITOR'S NOTE: The lineup below reflects changes from Ike's Week 9 rankings.

RANK 2 Richard Sherman, Seahawks 1 Next up: at Arizona Cardinals, 8:25 p.m. ET on Thursday.



When other members of the secondary faltered, Sherman performed to his ability against Kirk Cousins and Co., giving up two receptions on three targets for 23 yards, per Next Gen Stats. Sherman, who's allowing a passer rating of 69.1 this season, should repeat this week in the desert, if he's even targeted at all.

RANK 3 Patrick Peterson, Cardinals 1 Next up: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:25 p.m. ET on Thursday.



Of cornerbacks in my top 10, Peterson faced the most targets (eight) in Week 9 and had one of the more dominant performances. He gave up two catches for 24 yards and allowed a 39.6 passer rating against when targeted in San Francisco. This week should be a tougher task as I expect Peterson to line up across Doug Baldwin. The key for Peterson is to play physical and re-route Baldwin to throw the timing off between the receiver and Russell Wilson.

RANK 4 Xavier Rhodes, Vikings 1 Next up: at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



With Josh Doctson finally becoming a force in Washington's pass attack, Rhodes must stay focused on deep throws and fades.

RANK 6 Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars 1 Next up: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



I touched on last week's ejection above, so it's on to Los Angeles. Ramsey is playing at an elite level in his sophomore season, allowing 21 receptions on 48 targets for 216 yards (10.2 yards per catch) and a 1:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. With gun-slinger Philip Rivers on the other side Sunday, Ramsey could add to his INT total.

RANK 7 A.J. Bouye, Jaguars 1 Next up: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Bouye's been a huge piece of the Jags' dominant defense, as he hasn't allowed a single touchdown in coverage this season. In addition, Bouye has two picks, 10 passes defensed and 26 tackles in 2017.

RANK 8 Trumaine Johnson, Rams 1 Next up: vs. Houston Texans, 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Johnson, who notched his second INT of the season last week, should expect a ton of targets if he's covering DeAndre Hopkins, who saw 16 targets from Tom Savage last week. Hopkins is Savage's safety blanket, so Johnson can't be caught sleeping.

RANK 10 Marshon Lattimore, Saints NR Next up: at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



The first rookie to crack my top 10 this season, Lattimore is ballin'. He's contributed to the improvement of the Saints' defense, allowing a 62.1 passer rating against among players with 40-plus targets (fourth in the league). He's making a good argument for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Aqib Talib, Broncos; Jason McCourty, Browns; Adam Jones, Bengals; Tre'Davious White, Bills; Bradley Roby, Broncos; Darius Slay, Lions; Marcus Peters, Chiefs.

WEEK 10 CORNERBACK DUOS: MY TOP THREE

RANK 3 RAMS 1 Players: Trumaine Johnson and Kayvon Webster.



Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has this Rams' defense rolling, allowing 17 or fewer points in four straight games, and the secondary is shutting opponents down. Johnson and Webster have flown under the radar so far this season, but expect them to get more attention going forward.



Next up: vs. Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Cornerback tandems that just missed the cut: Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib, Broncos; Tre'Davious White and E.J. Gaines, Bills.

Follow Ike Taylor on Twitter @Ike_SwagginU.