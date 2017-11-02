Week 9 cornerback rankings: Josh Norman excellent in return

Ike Taylor is no stranger to being on an island. The former Steelers cornerback helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls during his 12-year career. For the second straight year, Taylor's weekly series will feature one pertinent cornerback on "Ike's Island," where he breaks down the player's on-field play and significance heading into the coming week. In addition, he lists his updated top-10 cornerback rankings and top-three CB duos.

Featured on Ike's Island this week ...

Daryl Worley and James Bradberry, Carolina Panthers

Next up: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Carolina is getting back to old-school Panthers football as it's relying on the front seven to set the tone. And it's led Carolina to the No. 2 spot in total defense heading into Week 9. But I'm here to talk about second-year corners Worley and Bradberry. The game has slowed down for the young duo, allowing them to react instead of think.

Bradberry has seen more than three times the targets Worley has in 2017. Bradberry has allowed 30 receptions on 56 targets for 365 yards (12.2 yards per reception) and one touchdown. That's quite a few yards but I'm impressed that he's only allowed one touchdown on 56 total targets. On the flip side, Worley has been targeted 19 times and given up 16 receptions for 108 yards (6.75 ypc). Unfortunately, he's given up three touchdowns on the season. Like I've said in the past, I'm much more forgiving of cornerbacks who give up yards but once you let a receiver in the end zone, you're really costing your team.

They still have plenty of work to do in coverage but the thing I like about the pair is they tackle well. That's exactly what they'll have to do against Julio Jones and the Falcons running backs Sunday. They can't allow Jones to pick up extra yards due to missed tackles and stopping Atlanta's dynamic backs on the perimeter will be key.

Week 9 cornerback rankings: My top 10

EDITOR'S NOTE: The lineup below reflects changes from Ike's Week 8 rankings.

RANK 1 Josh Norman, Redskins Next up: at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Well, well, well. Look who hasn't skipped a beat after missing three weeks due to a rib injury. I'm surprised Dak Prescott didn't target him more in Norman's return, but that's respect. The second-year Redskins CB tackled well and held Dez Bryant in check Sunday, as Bryant didn't have a single catch against Norman, who also recovered a fumble early. More often than not, it takes time for guys to move back up the list after an injury but Norman has yet to give up a touchdown in five games. If he wants to keep receivers out of the end zone Sunday vs. Seattle, he must plaster with how much Russell Wilson scrambles and extends plays.

RANK 2 Aqib Talib, Broncos 1 Next up: at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Talib is knocked from the top spot because the level of Norman's play when he's available is so dang high. In Denver's divisional loss at Arrowhead, the game fell on the mistakes of the offense. The savvy veteran gave up just one reception for 25 yards to Tyreek Hill. I'll get to the Broncos' matchup vs. the Eagles below in the tandems section.

RANK 4 Patrick Peterson, Cardinals 1 Next up: at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Coming off bye, Peterson and Co. head to the Bay Area to face a 0-8 49ers team. Although winless, San Francisco has been competitive so the Cardinals, who haven't been all that impressive themselves, can't get caught sleeping. It's not likely that Jimmy Garoppolo gets the start, and even if he does, Peterson shouldn't have any issues.

RANK 5 Xavier Rhodes, Vikings 1 Next up: Bye week (at Washington Redskins in Week 10).



Rhodes, who has yet to give up a TD in coverage in 2017, had another good performance after seeing little action against the Browns. The Vikings' secondary has played well through eight weeks and has a perfectly timed bye. Rhodes should come out raring to in Week 10 vs. Washington.

RANK 7 Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars 1 Next up: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Ramsey has proven he's able to cover top receivers time and time again. Next up is A.J. Green, who ranks in the top six in every major receiving category since entering the NFL in 2011. It's the first meeting between the two playmakers, and it's vital that Ramsey keeps Green in check if the Jags want a chance to win.

RANK 8 A.J. Bouye, Jaguars 1 Next up: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Bouye should be fresh coming off the bye week and he'll need to play his best to limit A.J. Green. The two met in Week 12 of 2014, a game in which Bouye held Green to three catches on three targets for 25 yards. After the improvements each player has made since, it should be an interesting matchup.

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Jason McCourty, Browns; Adam Jones, Bengals; Tre'Davious White, Bills; Bradley Roby, Broncos; Darius Slay, Lions; Marcus Peters, Chiefs.

WEEK 9 CORNERBACK DUOS: MY TOP THREE

RANK 2 JAGUARS Players: A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey.



Bouye and Ramsey each rank in the top five in paser rating allowed in coverage this season (of DBs with a minimum of 30 targets). Bouye is second after allowing a 44.1 passer rating against, while Ramsey ranks fifth with 56.7. A.J. Green lines up across from the Jags on Sunday. I've played Green during my time in Pittsburgh, and he's too good to not be productive. My question is: Which one of these cornerbacks will Green have a field day against?



Next up: Bye week vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9).

Cornerback tandems that just missed the cut: Tre'Davious White and E.J. Gaines, Buffalo Bills; Jalen Mills and Rasul Douglas, Philadelphia Eagles.

Follow Ike Taylor on Twitter @Ike_SwagginU.