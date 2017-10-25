Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) out vs. Chargers

The New England Patriots will be without one of their key playmakers on Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that linebacker Dont'a Hightower will not play against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a source informed of the situation. Hightower is suffering from a shoulder injury. The team is trying to determine how long he'll be out for, Rapoport added.

Hightower has been dealing with injuries since the 2017 season began. He injured his MCL in the Patriots season-opening loss to the Chiefs on Sept. 7. This will be a big loss for the Patriots who are already playing with a banged-up defense.

The team announced earlier on Wednesday that they signed linebacker Trevor Reilly to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed linebacker Harvey Langi on the reserve/non-football injury list.