Injuries: Aaron Rodgers takes snaps from trainer

Big Blue is black and blue.

Reeling off of two blowout losses to the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams and the cellar-dwelling San Francisco 49ers, the New York Giants have lost their starting left guard for this week's clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, and maybe longer.

Justin Pugh will not play Sunday because of a back injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The injury, suffered against the Niners, looks to be week-to-week after missing the Chiefs game, but could also be a multi-week injury.

Pugh's absence will be a huge loss for a Giants offensive line that has grown stronger as their disappointing season has gone along. The versatile lineman played wherever New York needed him, either at left guard or at right tackle this season. Pugh is the second Giants starter on the front line to likely be lost for a significant amount of time; center Weston Richburg was placed on injured reserve recently with a concussion.

To replace Pugh on the line, New York signed guard John Greco on Monday.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on this Wednesday in Week 11 of the 2017 NFL season:

1. Aaron Rodgers took a step forward in his rehab back from a broken collarbone that has sidelined him since Week 6.

Rodgers was spotted taking snaps from a training and at times whipping a towel in a throwing motion during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The paper added that Rodgers also worked on cardio and agility drills in his first work done in front of the media since suffering the injury to his trowing shoulder.

Rodgers' backup, Brett Hundley, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Hundley was reported with a hamstring injury following last week's win over the Bears.

2. The Los Angeles Chargers are encouraged by the progress quarterback Philip Rivers has made in the league's concussion protocol, sources informed the situation told Rapoport. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Rivers will be limited in practice Wednesday.

3. Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler, who is dealing with an injured right shoulder, was limited in practice Wednesday.

4. Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (back/groin) did not practice today. Smith remains day to day, head coach Jason Garrett said. Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (knee) and linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) also did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

5. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said quarterback Brett Hundley (hamstring) will be a full participant in practice. McCarthy is hopeful wide receiver Ty Montgomery (rib) will play Sunday.

6. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (ankle), tight end Delanie Walker (forearm) and guard Quinton Spain (toe) were all full participants at practice Wednesday and will be active for Thursday night's game against the Steelers.

7. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said quarterback Drew Stanton (knee) has made more progress than expected. Blaine Gabbert took majority of first team reps Wednesday. Arians said he will likely make a QB decision by Friday.

8. Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Wednesday he's not sure if wide receiver Will Fuller cracked his ribs in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams but does not anticipate him playing this week.

9. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle), tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) and safety Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) were all full participants in practice today.

10. New Orleans Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro (groin) was limited in practice. Linebacker A.J. Klein (ankle) did not practice.

11. Washington Redskins tight ends Jordan Reed (hamstring) and Trent Williams (knee) both sat out of practice.