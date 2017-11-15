Chargers buoyed by Philip Rivers' concussion progress

With their season on the brink, the Chargers hold hope that Philip Rivers will be ready for Sunday's bout with the Bills.

The team is encouraged by their quarterback's progress through the concussion protocol after Rivers battled symptoms in the wake of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The uptick in health bodes well for Rivers' chances of facing Buffalo, but the veteran passer still must be cleared by an independent neurologist.

As always, the Bolts offense centers entirely around Rivers, the iron-man signal-caller who hasn't missed a start since taking over the role in 2006. At 3-6, the up-and-down Chargers are hanging on for dear life in the AFC and can't afford to see starts from journeyman backup Kellen Clemens.

The Bills, meanwhile, have already turned to their understudy, naming rookie Nathan Peterman as Sunday's starter over the benched Tyrod Taylor.

That message came as a Wednesday morning stunner, but word that Rivers is back on his feet is exactly what we'd expect from the ultra-reliable field general.