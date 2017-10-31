NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Houston Texans rise despite loss

It's a quarterback league. The saying's cliché ... but true.

Monday night brought more than football, as news of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade got around quickly. Suddenly, 49ers faithful have hope under center, while Redskins fans might not have to scrap that Kirk Cousins jersey following this season after all. Oh, and the Patriots are now without a high-quality backup for their 40-year-old Hall of Famer.

How will Kyle Shanahan handle his new starter in San Francisco? Maybe he'll follow Bill O'Brien's lead, allowing the youngster to air it out. Yes, as sexy as the Garoppolo deal is, Watson should be the talk of Week 9 -- because of what he did during a narrow loss in Week 8. Throwing for 402 yards on the Seahawks -- in Seattle, mind you -- is hard enough. But with four touchdowns, as well as 67 yards on the ground? Come on. One big key to Watson's development has been O'Brien not calling for 5-yard ins and none-yard outs from his quarterback. Rather, O'Brien discarded the conservative coach's playbook to let his rookie play. Let's hope Shanahan does the same with Jimmy G.

You know what every young QB1 could really use? Field position.

One of the best returners EVER?

"The Human ??."

"The X-factor."



But his friends just call him Dante Hall. (via @HarrisonNFL) #tbt #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/E2TLfhhuxE â NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2017

Appreciate the love and the respect ?? #chiefskindgom â Dante Hall (@ogxfactor82) October 26, 2017

No problem, Dante. You made the game fun -- and made Trent, Priest, Tony G and those guys even better.

The 2017 Chiefs stay in the top five. No changes anywhere in the top five, actually. Though the midsection of the Power Rankings is all in flux. Would love hearing your take on that middling group, as it's always the most challenging to rank: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

EDITOR'S NOTE: The lineup below reflects changes from our Week 8 Power Rankings.

RANK 1 7-1 EAGLES The Eagles stay perched in the top spot, Eagle-y. Thought at the beginning of the season that Philly had a real chance to be one of the wild-card teams, if not challenge for the NFC East title. Now fans are thinking home-field -- and why shouldn't they? Carson Wentz is a legit MVP candidate. The Eagles are playing solid ball on offense, defense and even made some hay on special teams Sunday. Perhaps most importantly, Philadelphia did what good teams are supposed to do against weak opponents, especially at home: win decisively. How many of the supposed contenders haven't done that this season? The Eagles are a top-flight team ... THE top-flight team.

RANK 2 5-2 RAMS Flying silently -- although never on Twitter -- is the work of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Broaching such hot topics as Medicare can only be surpassed by the performance of the defense he directs. That's why the Rams are so high. The upside of the defense means this team can get even better. After allowing 26.3 points per game over the first four contests of the season, the defense has shut the door, giving up a meager 11.0 ppg in the past three outings. Against the run, Phillips' unit is allowing 85.3 rush yards per game since Week 5. Before Week 5, that figure was at 151.2. Oh, and the defense is primarily responsible for winning the last two games, too.

RANK 5 6-2 PATRIOTS All the freaking out over the Patriots' defense early in the season now feels like the noise you hear from those whiners at the Genius Bar in the Apple Store. Matt Patricia, who was criticized and second-guessed nonstop over the first month of the season, deserves great praise once again. With Tom Brady's offense moving the ball -- but slowing down in Chargers territory -- and Stephen Gostkowski struggling, it was Patricia's side of the ball that won out on Sunday. The Pats have given up fewer than 13 points per game over their last four. Think about that.

RANK 6 5-2 SEAHAWKS While the highlight shows underlined rookie Deshaun Watson's incredible performance, boring old Russell Wilson threw for 452 yards. And four touchdowns. Oh, and he added 30 more yards on the ground. His mobility, arm and -- most importantly -- his poise were on full display. The spectacular high-point catch by Paul Richardson to help set up Jimmy Graham's game-winning touchdown gets lost in an outrageously entertaining game featuring two scintillating QBs and a whole bunch of big plays. The only shootout I can remember off the top of my head that matched Sunday's battle in Seattle was a Dolphins- Jets game in 1986, when Dan Marino and Ken O'Brien combined for 900-plus passing yards and 10 touchdown strikes in a 51-45 OT win for Gang Green. Predicted Seattle's offense coming out of its slumber in last week's "Game Picks," but never saw this coming. Maybe Wilson and Co. should run hurry-up all the time.

RANK 7 6-2 VIKINGS Another win for the Vikings, who are quietly humming along in a division that is there for the taking. The secondary once again looked strong on Sunday. While it's fair to point out that Minnesota has played Mitch Trubisky, Brett Hundley, a slumping Joe Flacco and DeShone Kizer over the last four weeks, the Vikes didn't allow any of those guys to even hit 200 yards passing. In fact, they almost kept Matthew Stafford below the 200-yard barrier in the game that preceded this dominant four-pack. Key for this team will be the consistency of the run game sans Dalvin Cook.

RANK 8 5-2 SAINTS Gritty win for the Saints, who are looking more like a Bill Parcells football team than the New Orleans outfits we've come to know. Sean Payton was an offensive assistant under Parcells in Dallas, and it appears he's taken a page out of his former boss' playbook when it comes to pounding the rock. The Saints ran the ball 30 times on Sunday, while attempting 28 passes. Granted, a few of those runs were Drew Brees scrambles, but you get the point. Now, part of using the ground game and playing top-level defense is not giving the ball away. Mark Ingram must protect the football. Two fourth-quarter fumbles almost cost his team the W. Otherwise, nice game.

RANK 9 5-2 BILLS Gonna put myself out there and say the Bills make the postseason. A few folks felt I put them too high after the Week 4 win in Atlanta. But with two wins in the last three games -- and a shiny 5-2 record overall -- Buffalo still strikes me as a top-10 team. This week, Sean McDermott's group of guys (who act like a bunch of high school sophomores when one of their teammates gets a big play, which is kind of awesome) will visit the Jets on a short week for "Thursday Night Football." What an important game. The Bills have crapped the bed against Gang Green before. Time to prove it again in a prove-it league, against what we think is a lesser team. By the way, Buffalo really missed Marcell Dareus, didn't they? #BillsMafia

RANK 10 4-3 JAGUARS 1 Two teams have already topped their respective win totals from last season: the much-ballyhooed Rams and these here Jaguars. The differences in Jacksonville, year over year, are staggering. The Jags are scoring 6.2 more points per game, while allowing 9.3 less. Their turnover diff has gone from minus-16 to plus-8. And the sack differential is ginormous: minus-1 to plus-22. I mean, this is like "The Force Awakens" compared to "Rogue One" right here.

RANK 11 3-4 TEXANS 2 Deshaun. Watson. That's all anybody could talk about after the loss in Seattle. Understandable. Watson became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards, four touchdowns and add more than 50 yards rushing. Just incredible. As far as pregame, the talk was centered around Texans players mulling over a walkout. To deal with the mixed emotions those guys must have felt all weekend, that was a pretty impressive loss (if there is such a thing) for that locker room. They just came up a minute short.

RANK 12 4-3 COWBOYS All eyes are on Ezekiel Elliott right now. It appears his six-game suspension is back on, though there's still a chance another appeal could get him back on the field. With everything up in the air, we'll leave the Cowboys right where they were last week. At least for now. Elliott just carried the 'Boys to a road win in difficult elements Sunday with 150 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. While you never want to discount a division win, Dallas received much help from a sloppy Washington squad that seemed all too willing to give the Cowboys opportunities. A real encouraging sign for Dallas: the pass rush, which has picked up the pace in recent weeks. With so many young players in the secondary, the importance of Rod Marinelli's rushers can't be underestimated. I mean, they're not Haley, Tolbert, Casillas, Maryland, Jeffcoat, Hennings and Lett, but ...

RANK 15 4-3 FALCONS 4 The Falcons gutted out the road win in New Jersey, which tells you that the Jets are better than people think or Atlanta is mediocre. One player who flat refuses to be mediocre is Grady Jarrett. On a key third down in the fourth quarter, Jarrett ran from across the formation -- after pass rushing -- to tackle Bilal Powell on the opposite sideline short of the first down. That Falcons stop forced a Chandler Catanzaro field goal to keep Atlanta in the lead. Great team runs are started by little things. Tevin Coleman hasn't been talked about much this season, but the explosive back made a few big plays in the run game and the pass game.

RANK 16 3-4 REDSKINS 6 Tough to win when you sign a guy off the street who might've been selling swords at Medieval Times ... and then he's starting on your offensive line -- in a swamp pit, no less. The Redskins' offense looked bogged-down for much of the second half. Washington did everything to give the Cowboys this game (SEE: the fumbled kick return by the usually reliable Chris Thompson, a huge drop by Josh Doctson, and Zach Brown giving Dallas penalty yards when time and field position were absolutely precious). The schedule gets easier eventually. And by eventually, I mean not now. (Next three weeks: at Seattle, vs. Minnesota, at New Orleans.) But eventually, I swear!

RANK 18 3-4 LIONS 1 You can't make heads or tails with these Lions. Through four games, they were as consistent as any team in pro football. (CFL, too.) Since then, they've dropped three straight games due to various factors. Sunday night's culprit: red zone offense. Against the Saints in Week 6, it was a bit of everything. In Week 5, the defense couldn't get off the field versus Carolina's offense. (Yes, I meant to italicize because Carolina's offense is gross right now.) There is one thing Detroit must do: run. Matt Stafford can rack up passing yards (423 vs. Pittsburgh), but the ground game makes it easier to score down close. It helps the defense. It produces wins. It takes care of dried skin. It's fun.

RANK 19 4-3 TITANS 1 The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the Titans, who, despite winning two games in a row, looked off. Especially on the offensive side of the ball, where the ground game -- the backbone of the entire team -- couldn't run a lick in Cleveland. Rest is scientifically proven to help ailing hamstrings. Marcus Mariota is not the same player without full mobility, although he performed well from the pocket in the second half versus the Colts. We'll find out much about this Tennessee team in the coming weeks.

RANK 21 3-4 BRONCOS No team looked as different from September to October. All the (negative) attention centers around Trevor Siemian, who looks nothing like the quarterback he was the first two games of the season. His three interceptions hurt on Monday night. But he didn't lose a fumble (like two of his teammates). Nor is he playing right tackle. Nor did he drop a sure touchdown pass. The defense is the only part of Vance Joseph's outfit that is playing above board. I'm all for do-it-yourselfers, but Von Miller and friends can't do it by themselves. That group looked outstanding most of the night, minus a few offside penalties. Not as outstanding: watching Jamaal Charles fumble early, giving the Chiefs the first points of the game on a scoop-and-score. Not after the fantastic career he built in Kansas City. Classy, great player.

RANK 22 3-5 RAIDERS The joy lasted nine days. The doldrums resumed in Sunday's 34-14 loss at Buffalo. The Raiders' offense awoke from its slumber for one week before returning to the malaise that had plagued this attack for the previous month. Sans Marshawn Lynch, the ground attack was hardly that, totaling 54 yards -- but making up for it with two fumbles from the running backs. Derek Carr threw for more than 300 yards ... but also logged a pair o' picks. The larger concern is still Amari Cooper, who caught five relatively harmless passes for 48 yards. The broadcast even mentioned how rookie Tre'Davious White was outplaying Cooper. No bueno.

RANK 23 4-3 PACKERS How will coach Mike McCarthy alter the offense to suit what quarterback Brett Hundley can do well? Running the ball two downs and throwing to guys on slow-developing patterns won't keep the Pack in the hunt until (if) Aaron Rodgers comes back from his broken collarbone. Taking advantage of Hundley's mobility makes the most sense, as long as the rest of the offense (namely, McCarthy) can adjust. Don't misunderstand me: As a passer, Hundley is probably better from inside the pocket, where he can step up to avoid rushers without having to throw on the run. That said, utilizing some designed runs that the Pack would have never used with Rodgers could be effective.

RANK 26 3-4 CARDINALS Drew Stanton is the man, for now. Will Stanton play the no-holds-barred, throw-it-deep-twice-per-half style that Bruce Arians likes? He should. Make the opposing defense play the whole field, even if it results in an incomplete pass. That will give Adrian Peterson a little room in which to operate and speed the game up. Stanton will start against the 49ers at the Big Blue Jean this week, which was the site of his last start (and win). In fact, the dude has won his last three starts. Arians doesn't give two squirrels' farts what you think of his quarterback. He's won with Stanton.

RANK 27 4-3 DOLPHINS 9 The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between Miami and Baltimore was, in a word, fugly. Could it have gone any worse for Matt Moore and the Dolphins? Moore posted a passer rating of 47.2, his third-worst as a starter in the NFL. Listening to Tony Boselli do color for the game on radio, you would think Miami owned the worst offensive line in the league. They weren't a bunch of Larry Littles and Richmond Webbs out there, that's for sure. I love NFL Game Pass for the iPad. I wouldn't recommend using it to rewatch Dolphins- Ravens.

RANK 28 2-5 BUCCANEERS 1 This Bucs team is bad. There is no way to dress it up. You can't shine ... never mind. Most disappointing in the loss to the Panthers was the offense. While the defense has let this team down time and again in 2017, where is the offensive explosion we were anticipating from the Jameis Winston/Mike Evans/ DeSean Jackson trio? This was a WR tandem expected to put up 20-25 touchdowns this year. Through seven games, Evans and Jackson have six touchdown catches combined. Maybe not alarming, but no one else is picking up the production. Winston's play has been solid at times this season, but generally uneven throughout. He threw two picks while Tampa put up all of three points for the home crowd.

RANK 29 1-6 GIANTS Another home game coming out of the Week 8 bye -- with another good NFC West team coming to town, after the Week 7 loss to Seattle. Maybe the Giants will display a (massively) better offense this time around, although it might not be any easier against the Rams. After a rough start to the season, Los Angeles defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has his boys playing much better ball. L.A. has been shutting teams down ever since the second half of the Week 4 game in Dallas. For the Giants to win, Eli Manning must take advantage of a Rams secondary that has given up more than a few big plays. Big Blue's defense has been harangued for its drop-off from last season, but fielding a stout D gets a bit harder when your offense is just mixing and matching punts and turnovers.

RANK 31 0-8 49ERS The trade for Jimmy Garoppolo is sure to get everyone fired up. Also means we can put the Kirk Cousins relocation storyline to bed (... until Cousins to Miami kicks into high gear in the spring). Meanwhile, the pre-Jimmy G Niners were outmatched Sunday in Philly. These kinds of losses -- when nothing seems to go right -- will only serve rookie C.J. Beathard well, irrespective of how much longer he starts for this team. Despite not having a strong overall game, Beathard continues to use his legs effectively, posting six carries for 40 yards Sunday. Some of it came when he was running for his life. So, Jimmy G ... or a G5?

RANK 32 0-8 BROWNS Can't buy a win -- or, going by what happened Sunday, a decent second-half performance, either. DeShone Kizer went the whole way at quarterback, which was refreshing. The bigger issue: He averaged 5.3 yards per attempt. The run game, however, was effective -- when the game situation allowed for it. This was especially true early on, with Isaiah Crowell getting the good guys on the board first. Unfortunately, the fumbles -- including Crowell's -- stung. Cleveland isn't at the point where it can lose the turnover battle and win games. Next up: the bye. Can't lose that one.

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.