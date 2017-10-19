Packers' Aaron Rodgers has surgery on collarbone

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery Thursday on the broken collarbone he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rodgers was expected to have surgery. Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters earlier this week Rodgers was scheduled to have surgery after the injury.

The rehabilitation process now begins for the six-time Pro Bowler. The Packers said there's a chance Rodgers will miss the remainder of the season as he recovers from the injury. Rodgers suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game on a hit from Anthony Barr.

Until he returns, Brett Hundley will be the starting quarterback for the Packers. He'll be under center Sunday when the team takes on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if Rodgers can return to the Packers before the end of the regular season.