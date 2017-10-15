Aaron Rodgers suffers broken collarbone vs. Vikings

The Green Bay faithful are holding their collective breath.

Aaron Rodgers was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game after taking a hard hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. The two-time Most Valuable Player suffered a broken collarbone that could cause him to miss the rest of the season, the Packers announced.

Rodgers was miffed at Barr for the tackle, which came outside the pocket and drew no penalty flag. The Packers' superstar quarterback appeared to land hard on his shoulder with Barr's weight driving him into the turf. When backup Brett Hundley came over to offer a "high-five," Rodgers was forced to answer left-handed.

As evidenced by last week's masterful performance in a thrilling come-from-behind victory at Dallas, Rodgers had been carrying his offense to a greater extent than any quarterback in the league.

A spate of early-season injuries has revealed Green Bay's enviable depth on both sides of the ball. If Rodgers is forced to miss extended time, though, the organization's championship hopes will be put on hold.

Rodgers wasn't the only notable Packers player injured in the first half. Guard Lane Taylor suffered a knee/ankle injury and will not return.