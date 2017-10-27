NFL trade deadline: One move for each AFC team

The trade deadline (Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. ET) is upon us -- which means it's time to consider one potential move for each team. The AFC is below.

Baltimore Ravens: Buy Larry Fitzgerald (in lieu of a new OC)

Jeremy Bergman: While Baltimore's defense plays steady football, its offense remains the NFL's worst watch. There's no one-stop fix to this unit, aside from firing yet another offensive coordinator. So the Ravens could start small -- complete the rare trade-deadline guard acquisition, for instance -- or double down on their offseason priorities and haul in another wideout. It's unlikely Pittsburgh will trade Martavis Bryant within the AFC North (if the Steelers move him at all), but the Ravens might have an opportunity to swipe Fitzgerald from the Cardinals if he ends up on the block.

Potential cost: 2018 fourth-round pick and 2019 fifth-round pick.

Buffalo Bills: Buy Martavis Bryant

Jeremy Bergman: Despite what Mike Tomlin says, Bryant's exodus from Pittsburgh seems near. Phased out of the Steelers' game plan, the embattled wideout has floated a desire to be traded. Buffalo, two games above .500 and without a legitimate X option aside from Jordan Matthews, is a perfect fit. The Bills have been fine sans Sammy Watkins, but to snap their playoff drought, they'll need to find someone other than Bears castoff Deonte Thompson to catch six balls a game.

Potential cost: 2018 third-round pick.

Cincinnati Bengals: Sell Jeremy Hill

Marc Sessler: Three running backs were one too many for the Saints, and the same holds true in Cincinnati, where Hill, rookie Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard share snaps. The Bengals have Hill under contract for another 10 games, but why wait to go forward with Mixon as their unquestioned feature back? Mixon desperately wants more carries -- he said so after Sunday's loss to the Steelers -- and he would benefit from using the rest of this season to grow.

Potential compensation: Late-round pick.

Cleveland Browns: Sell Kenny Britt

Marc Sessler: Or try to. Good luck finding a trade partner for an overpaid, under-producing malcontent. The move here is to trick some playoff-hopeful into acquiring Britt. Maybe the Ravens will do it as a bit of charity after winning a pair of Super Bowls since moving from Cleveland to Baltimore, while the Browns -- returning in 1999 -- have suffered through two decades of pitch-black darkness. Besides, the Ravens desperately need a healthy wideout to pad one of the NFL's worst passing attacks.

Potential compensation: A $50 gift certificate to Applebee's.

Denver Broncos: Buy Duane Brown

Nick Shook: Denver's offense has been hampered by an inability to protect quarterback Trevor Siemian, and after losing two tackles to injuries, the Broncos needn't waste any more time tossing other linemen into the right tackle position. Brown just returned from an extended holdout and came back to play, not get traded, but Denver's fourth-round pick acquired from San Francisco looks to be near the top of the round, and could lure Houston into making a deal.

Potential compensation: Fourth-round pick (acquired via trade with San Francisco 49ers).

Houston Texans: Sell Duane Brown

Jeremy Bergman: Houston has successfully patched voids left by J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus by signing veteran OLBs. Brian Cushing (suspension) and C.J. Fiedorowicz (injury) are nearing return. As far as contending rosters go, Houston's pretty set. The only deadline deal that makes sense is shipping their holdout-happy tackle out of town. Assuming Chris Clark will return to good health in short order, Houston should look to jettison Brown to the Seahawks or Eagles, but only if they offer a first- or second-rounder; Houston has neither in the upcoming draft.

Potential compensation: 2018 first- or second-round pick.

Indianapolis Colts: Sell Frank Gore

Around The NFL Staff: Come on, Chris Ballard -- do the stalwart veteran running back a favor and get him out of the mess that is the 2017 Colts. Gore deserves to spend the twilight of his career as part of a contender. With Indy headed toward another rebuild, let the 13th-year pro chase that elusive Super Bowl ring on a winner. Gore is no longer a workhorse and should see Marlon Mack siphon snaps in Indy. Allowing Gore to join a team that could use a sturdy backup -- like Pittsburgh, Kansas City or Minnesota -- would be a good-karma move for a Colts franchise in need of some.

Potential compensation: 2018 conditional seventh-round pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Buy Eli Manning

Edward Lewis: This deal makes too much sense for both parties. The Jaguars appear to be a quarterback away from making a legitimate playoff run. The Giants need to start rebuilding now. Plus, Manning has a long history with Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin. Finding the right price to pay for the Giants legend would be tough, but if they can figure out compensation, this one works.

Potential compensation: 2018 second-round pick.

Kansas City Chiefs: Buy T.J. Ward

Nick Shook: After a 2-4 start, safety T.J. Ward is unhappy with his part-time role in Tampa Bay's defensive backfield, which is part of a defense that ranks 30th against the pass. Ward would fill a hole in Kansas City's defense vacated by Eric Berry's injury, but with the Chiefs' payroll having just $2,778,983 in breathing room (per Spotrac), Charcandrick West's cap hit of $1,152,083 needs to be added to fit Ward's cap number of $3,875,000 under the maximum.

Potential compensation: Conditional sixth-round pick and running back Charcandrick West.

Los Angeles Chargers: Buy Chaz Green

Nick Shook: The Chargers are an O-line upgrade away from becoming a legitimate offense. Right now, because of the group's struggles to open running lanes for Melvin Gordon, the team's offense is limited to passing first (sixth in the NFL in pass attempts). Adding Green, a backup guard on Dallas' offensive line that has again started to put things together, might improve the group and the Chargers' 31st-ranked running game.

Potential compensation: 2018 conditional sixth-round pick.

Miami Dolphins: Buy Justin Bethel

Nick Shook: Miami released Byron Maxwell on Tuesday to make room to sign backup quarterback David Fales, leaving rookie Cordrea Tankersley as the starter. Bobby McCain is listed behind him and snagged a huge interception in the Dolphins' win over the Jets. The unit isn't exactly struggling, but Bethel would be a welcome supplement to the group, and with things trending downward in Arizona (and Bethel heading toward free agency in 2018), he could be had in exchange for some much-needed offensive line help.

Potential compensation: Offensive guard Jermon Bushrod.

New England Patriots: Buy Mason Foster

Nick Shook: Washington has two middle linebackers who are in the final year of their respective contracts: Foster and backup Will Compton. Both are 28 years old, but Foster carries the higher value. Washington is contending, but could gain value in exchange for Foster, who isn't guaranteed to return in 2018. How much New England is willing to spend to plug the hole created by the loss of Dont'a Hightower to a torn pectoral will dictate which of these two the Patriots could end up acquiring. This sure would have been a great place to insert NaVorro Bowman.

Potential compensation: 2018 mid-round pick.

New York Jets: Sell Matt Forte

Jeremy Bergman: Forte's career is in the midst of a slow decrescendo. The oft-injured dual-threat back is wallowing on a Jets team forever stuck in football purgatory, a club that already unloaded most of its veterans from years past. With two promising younger backs in tow (Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire), the Jets can afford, schematically and financially, to send Forte to a contender in dire need of a pass-catching RB. Baltimore and Detroit would be perfect landing spots where the 31-year-old veteran could embark upon a career renaissance.

Potential compensation: 2018 fourth- or fifth-round pick.

Oakland Raiders: Buy Carlos Hyde

Edward Lewis: The Marshawn Lynch experiment has been a bit of a mixed bag, and his backups haven't proven to be big playmakers, either. Acquiring Hyde would allow Lynch to move to more of a short-yardage, goal-line role, and it would give Derek Carr and the Raiders a full-time playmaker at running back who can even catch out of the backfield. The Niners appear to be willing to part with Hyde, benching him for periods of time this season for the younger Matt Breida.

Potential compensation: 2018 fourth-round pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Sell Martavis Bryant

Nick Shook: Bryant's discontent with his use in Pittsburgh's offense has been well-documented, especially in the wake of his one-catch game against Cincinnati. The Steelers have said they won't trade Bryant, but Pittsburgh isn't an organization that tolerates prolonged locker-room issues, especially ones that become public. A myriad of teams could bite on Bryant, who offers tantalizing big-play potential. Pittsburgh lacks leverage here, though, so they'll get a mid-round pick at best.

Potential compensation: 2018 fourth-round pick.

Tennessee Titans: Sell Eric Decker

Edward Lewis: The Titans have done well by going young. With Corey Davis set to return from a hamstring injury soon, and with Rishard Matthews and Taywan Taylor thriving, they could afford to unload a veteran like Decker for a future draft pick.

Potential compensation: 2018 sixth-round pick.