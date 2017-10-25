Martavis Bryant to be inactive for Steelers vs. Lions

Martavis Bryant's demand for more playing time has fallen on deaf ears.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the unhappy Steelers wideout was informed by team brass that he will be inactive for Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions.

Asked why he wouldn't play, Bryant told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: "Social media."

Bryant returned to the team Wednesday, only to find himself demoted to the scout team following his recent rash of me-first behavior.

Bryant threw the Steelers for a loop this week by complaining about his playing time on Instagram before telling ESPN's Josina Anderson on Tuesday: "If they don't try to include me more and continue to do the same thing, then I want out, period. I just want to be happy. ... I would like for it to be here, but if not then oh well. Just got to move on."

Bryant has played fewer snaps this season than rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, catching just 18 passes on the year for 234 yards and a touchdown. In Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown-centric passing attack, that still makes Bryant the team's second-leading wideout, but his production is nowhere near expectations.

It remains to be seen if Pittsburgh will attempt to trade Bryant, even after coach Mike Tomlin promised that wasn't in the cards.

The Steelers are likely waiting to see how Bryant responds to this latest setback before putting him back on the field. For his sake, keeping quiet this time around would do both sides a world of good.