Martavis Bryant: If Steelers won't use me, 'I want out'

Martavis Bryant is getting to the point: Use me or move me.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' receiver dispelled with beating around the bush. Bryant talked on the record with ESPN's Josina Anderson, saying if the Steelers aren't going to target him, they should trade him.

"If they don't try to include me more and continue to do the same thing, then I want out period," Bryant told Anderson. "I just want to be happy..I would like for it to be here, but if not then oh well. Just got to move on."

Added Bryant: "I'm not being selfish, it's just I want to help contribute, and I want to be the best player that I can be."

The on-the-record comments came after the receiver dismissed last week's report by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that Bryant was unhappy with his role and wanted out. Now the wideout is essentially confirming Rapoport's report.

Bryant's situation in Pittsburgh has devolved quickly.

On Sunday night, Bryant posted comments on social media, one of which bashed rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster (the post was subsequently deleted).

Bryant skipped meetings on Monday, and his agent said he was at the doctor.

Now he's making his discontent known without the filters.

Bryant has seen his playing time and production dwindle the past few weeks. In the last two games, he's earned just three combined catches for 30 yards. He played just 34 snaps in each game. For the season, the 25-year-old has 18 catches for 234 yards on 36 targets.

Thus far, the Steelers have dismissed any interest in trading Bryant. Given he's scheduled to make $615,000 this year and $705,000 next season, Bryant is a cheap talent with upside. With his suspension history, it's unlikely a team would give up much in any swap to take on a player who could be out indefinitely with one off-field slip-up, and has shown a penchant for being a squeaky wheel.

Bryant told Anderson he'd like to be traded before the Oct. 31st deadline, but if not he's prepared to ride out his contract and move on.

"Then so be it, I'm not going to re-sign..I'll just play next year out. I'm not tripping," Bryant said.