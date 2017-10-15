Martavis Bryant requested trade from Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their most comprehensive victory of the season, but one of their top receivers still wants out.

Martavis Bryant recently requested a trade from the AFC North leaders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported late Sunday, per sources informed of Bryant's request. Rapoport noted that Bryant's teammates and coaches are well aware that the receiver is unhappy.

The embattled wideout, who only one-month-and-change ago returned from his season-long suspension, has 15 receptions on 31 targets for 204 yards on the season. Bryant caught two balls for 27 yards against the Chiefs on Sunday.

This news is rather surprising considering how the franchise stuck with Bryant during his difficult return to the field. Banned for his violation of the league's policy on substances of abuse, the receiver was conditionally reinstated during the preseason and was only fully brought back into the fold the week before the season kicked off.

Before and during his suspension, Bryant earned the ire of his quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who on many occasions said, regarding Bryant's maturity, the receiver had to "toughen up" and "grow up." But so far this season, during which the Steelers have been embroiled in locker-room drama, Bryant has kept himself out of the tabloids.

Bryant remains one the game's top big-play threats, if not one of its most consistent producers. While Bryant remains Pittsburgh's second-most targeted receiver behind Antonio Brown, he has seen rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster eat up a couple of his targets and earn more of a role in Pittsburgh's offense.

Bryant would be a boon for a playoff-hungry, receiver-poor team, if Pittsburgh is willing to appease their dispirited receiver. The Steelers have until the Oct. 31 trade deadline to make a move.