Steelers president: Martavis Bryant not on trade block

Regardless of whether Martavis Bryant wanted out of Pittsburgh, the Steelers have no plans to move the receiver.

"We're not looking to trade Martavis," team president Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. "He was out of football for a year. Maybe some of us had higher expectations how quickly he could get back up to full speed, but he's making progress."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported on Sunday that Bryant recently requested a trade and is frustrated with his role in Pittsburgh. The Post-Gazette later confirmed the report.

On Monday, Bryant denied he wanted out of Pittsburgh and was ready to move forward.

"He's working hard, he's making progress," Rooney said of Bryant. "He's been a contributor to the offense and has the potential to be a bigger contributor."

Bryant has 251 scrimmage yards this season, which ranks 98th in the NFL. It's not the role the explosive receiver envisioned when he returned after a season-long suspension. Of late, rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster has taken on a larger role. Smith-Schuster has out-snapped Bryant in each of the last four games.

Heading into Sunday's division tilt versus the Cincinnati Bengals, will we see the squeaky wheel get the grease, or will Bryant's struggles continue to frustrate?