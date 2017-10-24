Miami Dolphins release cornerback Byron Maxwell

The Miami Dolphins are ending the Byron Maxwell experiment.

The team released the cornerback on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

ESPN first reported the move.

Maxwell quickly fell out of favor in Miami this season. The 29-year-old corner played just two games and hadn't seen the field since Week 3. He first missed games while dealing with a hamstring injury, but was scratched the past two weeks after being benched.

Miami will move forward with Xavien Howard and rookie Cordrea Tankersley at corner.

The Dolphins acquired Maxwell and linebacker Kiko Alonso in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. Philly was looking to jettison the big contract the corner received from Chip Kelly the prior year. The Eagles used the draft position acquired in the Maxwell deal (moved up five spots in the first round) to leap up and snag Carson Wentz.

Maxwell enjoyed a renaissance in Miami last year, becoming a stingy cover man after a season of ineptitude in Philadelphia. Alas, it didn't last. Maxwell struggled out of the gate, getting burned to start the season, then being benched, now getting cut.

Despite his problems, Maxwell should find suitors on the open market for teams with certain systems. The Seahawks, with whom Maxwell had his best years, for example, have struggled to find a consistent No. 2 option alongside Richard Sherman.

Garafolo also reports the Dolphins have signed quarterback David Fales to add depth behind Matt Moore, as Jay Cutler is currently sidelined with cracked ribs.