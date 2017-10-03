2018 NFL Draft order, needs for every team

This is the first-round order of the 2018 NFL Draft, with an early look at the top positional needs for every team, heading into Week 5. The draft order is determined by record, and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).

Note: Strength of schedule listed in parentheses.

PICK 1 Needs: CB, LB, WR. Cleveland's roster is starting to take shape with the young talent its accumulated in recent drafts, but finding a quality cornerback and inside linebacker should be an early priority. DeShone Kizer could use a go-to target.

PICK 2 Needs: WR, OL, CB. I believe QB should be the top priority for the 49ers, but the selection of C.J. Beathard in this year's draft likely means the front office doesn't agree, so I'm not including the position on this list ... for now. Finding a young WR1 is critical, as is an infusion of talent along the offensive line. The CB spot also deserves to be high on the needs list.

PICK 3 Needs: OL, LB, CB. If the Giants do indeed believe 2017 draft pick Davis Webb is Eli Manning's eventual replacement, the top need is offensive tackle. Their LB corps isn't very impactful and needs an alpha on the unit. Adding competition at CB would be prudent.

PICK 4 Needs: OT, QB, NT. Forrest Lamp will help solidify the offensive line when he returns from an ACL tear, but a new piece is needed at right tackle. Philip Rivers' future replacement needs to be found. A run-plugging NT would make a talented front even stronger.

PICK 5 Needs: QB, OL, LB. Unless Andy Dalton takes his game to another level, the Bengals could be looking for a new QB. They could also use more talent along the interior offensive line and at linebacker.

PICK 5 Needs: ILB, CB, OL. The Colts need a rangy, 3-down linebacker for the middle of their defense and more depth in the secondary. The talent on the offensive line is below the level of where it needs to be.

PICK 7 Needs: WR, OG, DB. Kevin White is hurt yet again and it's time for the Bears to look for a new potential WR1 for Mitchell Trubisky. They need to find a young guard and more talent in secondary, too.

PICK 8 Needs: OG, ILB, QB. Miami should be looking for additional talent at guard, linebacker and defensive end. The Dolphins have a chance to walk away from Ryan Tannehill's contract after this season for a price far less than he's scheduled to count against the cap, and QB could rise to the front of their needs list.

PICK 9 Needs: QB, OL, CB. The Cardinals have several pressing areas of need. The offensive line requires reinforcements and the time has come to make finding a QB the top priority for Arizona. They should be adding more help at CB, as well.

PICK 9 Needs: OG, WR, RB. The Ravens need to add more competition at guard. While Baltimore has some talented players at the skill-position spots, they need to find the right ones.