2018 NFL Draft order and needs: Teams 21-32

This is the first-round order of the 2018 NFL Draft, with an early look at the top positional needs for every team, heading into Week 5.

Teams 21-32 are ordered according to the seed they would hold in the playoffs if the season ended today, with record and strength of schedule as tiebreakers. The draft order for playoff teams is not set until after the regular season, as they are ordered by the sequence in which they are eliminated from the postseason.

Note: Strength of schedule listed in parentheses.

PICK 21 Needs: LB, OT, K. GM Reggie McKenzie can still work on improving his linebacker corps. Bolstering the right tackle spot or interior O-line depth could be a priority, too. The Raiders need to find a new kicker with Sebastian Janikowski reaching the end of the line.

PICK 22 Needs: OL, Edge, CB. The Panthers have needed help at tackle for a while, and could use another guard, as well. On defense, an edge bender and another cornerback to add depth and competition at the position are needed in such a dangerous offensive division.

PICK 23 Needs: OG, QB, DL. I'm not completely sold on the RT spot for the Broncos, but for now, we'll stick with guard as a need. Adding depth along the defensive line is a possibility, as is digging around at QB again.

PICK 23 Needs: ILB, OG, WR. Green Bay needs a 3-down inside linebacker with speed. Adding offensive line help should be in play, With Randall Cobb as a potential cap casualty, WR could be a consideration, as well.

PICK 25 Needs: QB, S, TE. Blake Bortles hasn't been able to build upon a solid sophomore effort from two seasons ago. It might be time to look for a replacement. The Jaguars could use more talent at the backend on defense, and a blocking TE on offense.

PICK 26 Needs: CB, OL, LB. The Rams need to find a top-tier CB to add to the mix. Upgrading the interior offensive line would strengthen the run game, and adding the needed LB depth should be relatively easy next year.

PICK 27 Needs: ILB, QB, OG. Pittsburgh should be looking to add another playmaker in the middle of its defense at LB. Finding Ben Roethlisberger's eventual successor ( Joshua Dobbs might not be it) could come into play as well. Adding depth at guard is necessary.

PICK 28 Needs: DE, LT, LB. The Lions could benefit from targeting a strong edge rusher opposite Ziggy Ansah. Left tackle should be an early priority and adding another playmaker at LB is a possibility.

PICK 29 Needs: RB, LB, OT. The Eagles are sorely lacking talent at RB and that should be remedied to help complement the growth of Carson Wentz. The Eagles need to find an impact LB to plug in as a starter. Adding Jason Petersâ eventual replacement might be necessary, too.

PICK 30 Needs: CB, LB, RB. When you play in the same division as the Patriots, collecting cover cornerbacks is a must. Additional talent at linebacker and depth at running back would help.

PICK 31 Needs: S, K, backup QB. Atlanta should be searching for a ball-hawking, rangy free safety. Matt Bryant might be reaching the end of his distinguished run, so kicker is in play and a quality backup QB is a need for Atlanta.

PICK 32 Needs: CB, LB, RB. This is the pick the Bills acquired when the Chiefs traded up to land Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft. As I mentioned above, Buffalo should be looking for help at cornerback. The linebacker position could be addressed, and depth at running back would be useful.

Teams without a first-round pick

PICK Needs: QT, OG, CB. With or without Duane Brown, the Texans' offensive line is in desperate need of a talent infusion at guard and tackle. I'm expecting the Texans to target a CB at some point in the draft.