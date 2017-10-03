2018 NFL Draft order and needs: Teams 12-20

This is the first-round order of the 2018 NFL Draft, with an early look at the top positional needs for every team, heading into Week 5. The draft order is determined by record, and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).
Note: Strength of schedule listed in parentheses.
Needs: CB, LB, WR. This is the pick Cleveland acquired when the Texans traded up to land Deshaun Watson in this year's draft. Finding a quality cornerback and inside linebacker should be an early priority for the Browns next year, and DeShone Kizer could use a go-to target.
Needs: TE, DT, RB. Jason Witten will turn 36 shortly after the draft and it's time to find the player who'll replace him. Adding a talented defensive tackle who can get upfield could be in play. Both Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden will be free agents, so adding a backup RB should be a possibility.
Needs: WR, QB, CB. Unless the Saints see Chase Daniel as their future starter, they better look for one this year. Despite the addition of a first-round CB in this year's draft, the Saints still need more help at that position. Adding a dynamic WR with speed and quickness should be in play.
Needs: QB, RB, OT. Upgrading the offense has to be the priority for the Jets. They need a QB, RB and WR. They also need to improve their offensive line, most notably at tackle.
Needs: OT, DT, QB. Improving their talent at tackle should be an early consideration. They also need DT depth. Until Teddy Bridgewater proves he's back, QB deserves to be on this list ( Sam Bradford is due to become a free agent after the season).
Needs: CB, C, Edge. The Patriots are a disaster defensively and they must improve their secondary with another capable cornerback. A true edge bender is missing from their rush and they need to get bigger at center.
Needs: QB, S, DL. Until or unless a new deal gets done with Kirk Cousins, QB is the top priority. I expect the Redskins will view safety as a need by the time the offseason arrives. Adding depth along the defensive line should be a consideration.