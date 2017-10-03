2018 NFL Draft order and team needs: Nos. 21-32

This is the first-round order of the 2018 NFL Draft, with an early look at the top positional needs for every team, heading into Week 5.

NOTE: Teams 21-32 are ordered according to the seed they would hold in the playoffs if the season ended today, with record and strength of schedule as tiebreakers. The draft order for playoff teams is not set until after the regular season, as they are ordered by the sequence in which they are eliminated from the postseason.

21. Oakland Raiders

Record: 2-2 (.563)

Top needs: LB, OT, K

The skinny: GM Reggie McKenzie can still work on improving his linebacker corps. Bolstering the right tackle spot or interior O-line depth could be a priority, too. The Raiders need to find a new kicker with Sebastian Janikowski reaching the end of the line.

22. Carolina Panthers

Record: 3-1 (.438)

Top needs: OL, Edge, CB

The skinny: The Panthers have needed help at tackle for a while, and could use another guard, as well. On defense, an edge bender and another cornerback to add depth and competition at the position are needed in such a dangerous offensive division.

23 (tie). Denver Broncos

Record: 3-1 (.438)

Top needs: OG, QB, DL

The skinny: I'm not completely sold on the RT spot for the Broncos, but for now, we'll stick with guard as a need. Adding depth along the defensive line is a possibility, as is digging around at QB again.

23 (tie). Green Bay Packers

Record: 3-1 (.438)

Top needs: ILB, OG, WR

The skinny: Green Bay needs a 3-down inside linebacker with speed. Adding offensive line help should be in play. With Randall Cobb as a potential cap casualty, WR could be a consideration, as well.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 2-2 (.500)

Top needs: QB, S, TE

The skinny: Blake Bortles hasn't been able to build upon a solid sophomore effort from two seasons ago. It might be time to look for a replacement. The Jaguars could use more talent at the backend on defense, and a blocking TE on offense.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 3-1 (.333)

Top needs: CB, OL, LB

The skinny: The Rams need to find a top-tier CB to add to the mix. Upgrading the interior offensive line would strengthen the run game, and adding the needed LB depth should be relatively easy next year.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 3-1 (.313)

Top needs: ILB, QB, OG

The skinny: Pittsburgh should be looking to add another playmaker in the middle of its defense at LB. Finding Ben Roethlisberger's eventual successor (Joshua Dobbs might not be it) could come into play as well. Adding depth at guard is necessary.

28. Detroit Lions

Record: 3-1 (.438)

Top needs: DE, LT, LB

The skinny: The Lions could benefit from targeting a strong edge rusher opposite Ziggy Ansah. Left tackle should be an early priority and adding another playmaker at LB is a possibility.

29. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 3-1 (.375)

Top needs: RB, LB, OT

The skinny: The Eagles are sorely lacking talent at RB and that should be remedied to help complement the growth of Carson Wentz. The Eagles need to find an impact LB to plug in as a starter. Adding Jason Peters' eventual replacement might be necessary, too.

30. Buffalo Bills

Record: 3-1 (.688)

Top needs: CB, LB, RB

The skinny: When you play in the same division as the Patriots, collecting cover cornerbacks is a must. Additional talent at linebacker and depth at running back would help.

31. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 3-1 (.625)

Top needs: S, K, QB

The skinny: Atlanta should be searching for a ball-hawking, rangy free safety. Matt Bryant might be reaching the end of his distinguished run, so kicker is in play and a quality backup QB is a need for Atlanta.

32. Buffalo Bills (via Chiefs)

Record: 3-1 (.688)

Top needs: CB, LB, RB

The skinny: This is the pick the Bills acquired when the Chiefs traded up to land Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft. As I mentioned above, Buffalo should be looking for help at cornerback. The linebacker position could be addressed, and depth at running back would be useful.

Teams without a first-round pick

Houston Texans

Record: 2-2 (.438)

Top needs: OT, OG, CB

The skinny: With or without Duane Brown, the Texans' offensive line is in desperate need of a talent infusion at guard and tackle. I'm expecting the Texans to target a CB at some point in the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 4-0 (.438)

Top needs: CB, WR, S

The skinny: The Chiefs' roster is in decent shape, obviously, but they could look to improve in the secondary by adding pieces at both cornerback and safety. Bolstering the wideout position is a possibility as well.