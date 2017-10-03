2018 NFL Draft order and team needs: Nos. 12-20

This is the first-round order of the 2018 NFL Draft, with an early look at the top positional needs for every team, heading into Week 5. The draft order is determined by record, and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).

12. Cleveland Browns (via Texans)

Record: 0-4 (.438)

Top needs: CB, LB, WR

The skinny: This is the pick Cleveland acquired when the Texans traded up to land Deshaun Watson in this year's draft. Finding a quality cornerback and inside linebacker should be an early priority for the Browns next year, and DeShone Kizer could use a go-to target.

13 (tie). Dallas Cowboys

Record: 2-2 (.500)

Top needs: TE, DT, RB

The skinny: Jason Witten will turn 36 shortly after the draft and it's time to find the player who'll replace him. Adding a talented defensive tackle who can get upfield could be in play. Both Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden will be free agents, so adding a backup RB should be a possibility.

13 (tie). Tennessee Titans

Record: 2-2 (.500)

Top needs: Edge, OG, CB

The skinny: Finding a consistent edge presence could go a long way in helping the Titans' defense reach that next level. The same could be said about finding a good CB. The Titans need to add competition at guard.

15 (tie). New Orleans Saints

Record: 2-2 (.533)

Top needs: WR, QB, CB

The skinny: Unless the Saints see Chase Daniel as their future starter, they better look for one this year. Despite the addition of a first-round CB in this year's draft, the Saints still need more help at that position. Adding a dynamic WR with speed and quickness should be in play.

15 (tie). New York Jets

Record: 2-2 (.533)

Top needs: QB, RB, OT

The skinny: Upgrading the offense has to be the priority for the Jets. They need a QB, RB and WR. They also need to improve their offensive line, most notably at tackle.

17. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 2-2 (.667)

Top needs: OT, DT, QB

The skinny: Improving their talent at tackle should be an early consideration. They also need DT depth. Until Teddy Bridgewater proves he's back, QB deserves to be on this list (Sam Bradford is due to become a free agent after the season).

18. New England Patriots

Record: 2-2 (.688)

Top needs: CB, C, Edge

The skinny: The Patriots are a disaster defensively and they must improve their secondary with another capable cornerback. A true edge bender is missing from their rush and they need to get bigger at center.

19. Washington Redskins

Record: 2-2 (.750)

Top needs: QB, S, DL

The skinny: Until or unless a new deal gets done with Kirk Cousins, QB is the top priority. I expect the Redskins will view safety as a need by the time the offseason arrives. Adding depth along the defensive line should be a consideration.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 2-1 (.250)

Top needs: RB, CB, DE

The skinny: Tampa Bay could fine-tune its offense with a go-to RB. Defensively, the Bucs need to find a young CB who will be a future starter, and they are still looking for more heat off the edge at DE.