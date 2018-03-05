2018 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

The official round-by-round order for the 2018 NFL Draft, including the 32 compensatory picks awarded to 15 different teams:
Round 1
Pick
1. Cleveland Browns
2. New York Giants
3. Indianapolis Colts
4. Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans
5. Denver Broncos
6. New York Jets
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Chicago Bears
9. San Francisco 49ers
10. Oakland Raiders
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Cincinnati Bengals
13. Washington Redskins
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Arizona Cardinals
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Dallas Cowboys
20. Detroit Lions
21. Buffalo Bills
22. Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs
23. Los Angeles Rams
24. Carolina Panthers
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Atlanta Falcons
27. New Orleans Saints
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Minnesota Vikings
31. New England Patriots
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2
Pick (overall)
1 (33). Cleveland Browns
2 (34). New York Jets
3 (35). Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans
4 (36). Indianapolis Colts
5 (37). New York Jets
6 (38). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 (39). Chicago Bears
8 (40). Denver Broncos
9 (41). Oakland Raiders
10 (42). Miami Dolphins
11 (43). New England Patriots from San Francisco 49ers
12 (44). Washington Redskins
13 (45). Green Bay Packers
14 (46). Cincinnati Bengals
15 (47). Arizona Cardinals
16 (48). Los Angeles Chargers
17 (49). New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks
18 (50). Dallas Cowboys
19 (51). Detroit Lions
20 (52). Baltimore Ravens
21 (53). Buffalo Bills
22 (54). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (55). Carolina Panthers
24 (56). Buffalo Bills from Los Angeles Rams
25 (57). Tennesse Titans
26 (58). Atlanta Falcons
27 (59). San Francisco 49ers from New Orleans Saints
28 (60). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (61). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (62). Minnesota Vikings
31 (63). New England Patriots
32 (64). Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3
Pick (overall)
1 (65). Cleveland Browns
2 (66). New York Giants
3 (67). Indianapolis Colts
4 (68). Houston Texans
5 (69). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 (70). San Francisco 49ers from Chicago Bears
7 (71). Denver Broncos
8 (72). New York Jets
9 (73). Miami Dolphins
10 (74). San Francisco 49ers
11 (75). Oakland Raiders
12 (76). Green Bay Packers
13 (77). Cincinnati Bengals
14 (78). Washington Redskins
15 (79). Arizona Cardinals
16 (80). Houston Texans from Seattle Seahawks
17 (81). Dallas Cowboys
18 (82). Detroit Lions
19 (83). Baltimore Ravens
20 (84). Los Angeles Chargers
21 (85). Carolina Panthers from Buffalo Bills
22 (86). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (87). Los Angeles Rams
24 (88). Carolina Panthers
25 (89). Tennessee Titans
26 (90). Atlanta Falcons
27 (91). New Orleans Saints
28 (92). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (93). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (94). Minnesota Vikings
31 (95). New England Patriots
32 (96). Buffalo Bills from Philadelphia Eagles
33 (97). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
34 (98). Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)
35 (99). Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)
36 (100). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
Round 4
Pick (overall)
1 (101). Cleveland Browns
2 (102). New York Giants
3 (103). Houston Texans
4 (104). Indianapolis Colts
5 (105). Denver Broncos
6 (106). Denver Broncos
7 (107). New York Jets
8 (108). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 (109). Denver Broncos from San Francisco 49ers
10 (110). Oakland Raiders
11 (111). Miami Dolphins
12 (112). Cincinnati Bengals
13 (113). Washington Redskins
14 (114). Green Bay Packers
15 (115). Chicago Bears from Arizona Cardinals
16 (116). Dallas Cowboys
17 (117). Detroit Lions
18 (118). Baltimore Ravens
19 (119). Los Angeles Chargers
20 (120). Seattle Seahawks
21 (121). Buffalo Bills
22 (122). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (123). Cleveland Browns from Carolina Panthers
24 (124). Los Angeles Rams
25 (125). Tennessee Titans
26 (126). Atlanta Falcons
27 (127). New Orleans Saints
28 (128). San Francisco 49ers from Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (129). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (130). Philadelphia Eagles from Minnesota Vikings
31 (131). Miami Dolphins from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles
32 (132). Philadelphia Eagles
33 (133). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
34 (134). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
35 (135). New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
36 (136). New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
37 (137). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
Round 5
Pick (overall)
1 (138). Cleveland Browns
2 (139). New York Giants
3 (140). Indianapolis Colts
4 (141). Seattle Seahawks from Houston Texans
5 (142). Denver Broncos
6 (143). San Francisco 49ers from New York Jets
7 (144). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 (145). Chicago Bears
9 (146). Seattle Seahawks from Oakland Raiders
10 (147). New Orleans Saints from Miami Dolphins
11 (148). Pittsburgh Steelers from San Francisco 49ers
12 (149). Washington Redskins
13 (150). Green Bay Packers
14 (151). Cincinnati Bengals
15 (152). Arizona Cardinals
16 (153). Detroit Lions
17 (154). Baltimore Ravens
18 (155). Los Angeles Chargers
19 (156). Philadelphia Eagles from Seattle Seahawks
20 (157). New York Jets from Dallas Cowboys
21 (158). Buffalo Bills
22 (159). Cleveland Browns from Kansas City Chiefs
23 (160). Los Angeles Rams
24 (161). Carolina Panthers
25 (162). Tennessee Titans
26 (163). Denver Broncos from Atlanta Falcons
27 (164). New Orleans Saints
28 (165). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (166). Buffalo Bills from Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (167). Minnesota Vikings
31 (168). Seattle Seahawks from New England Patriots
32 (169). Philadelphia Eagles
33 (170). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
34 (171). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
35 (172). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
36 (173). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
37 (174). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6
Pick (overall)
1 (175). Cleveland Browns
2 (176). New York Giants
3 (177). Houston Texans
4 (178). Indianapolis Colts
5 (179). New York Jets
6 (180). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 (181). Chicago Bears
8 (182). Denver Broncos
9 (183). Miami Dolphins
10 (184). San Francisco 49ers
11 (185). Oakland Raiders
12 (186). Green Bay Packers
13 (187). Cincinnati Bengals
14 (188). Washington Redskins
15 (189). New Orleans Saints from Arizona Cardinals
16 (190). Baltimore Ravens
17 (191). Los Angeles Chargers
18 (192). Oakland Raiders from Seattle Seahawks
19 (193). Dallas Cowboys
20 (194). Los Angeles Rams from Detroit Lions
21 (195). Los Angeles Rams from Buffalo Bills
22 (196). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (197). Carolina Panthers
24 (198). Los Angeles Rams
25 (199). Tennessee Titans
26 (200). Atlanta Falcons
27 (201). New Orleans Saints
28 (202). Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (203). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (204). Minnesota Vikings
31 (205). New England Patriots
32 (206). Philadelphia Eagles
33 (207). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
34 (208). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
35 (209). Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
36 (210). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
37 (211). Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)
38 (212). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
39 (213). Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
40 (214). Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)
41 (215). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
42 (216). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
43 (217). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
44 (218). Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
Round 7
Pick (overall)
1 (219). Cleveland Browns
2 (220). Pittsburgh Steelers from New York Giants
3 (221). Indianapolis Colts
4 (222). Houston Texans
5 (223). Miami Dolphins from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 (224). Chicago Bears
7 (225). Denver Broncos
8 (226). Seattle Seahawks from New York Jets
9 (227). San Francisco 49ers
10 (228). Oakland Raiders
11 (229). Miami Dolphins
12 (230). Jacksonville Jaguars from Cincinnati Bengals
13 (231). Washington Redskins
14 (232). Green Bay Packers
15 (233). Kansas City Chiefs from Arizona Cardinals
16 (234). Carolina Panthers from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills
17 (235). New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks
18 (236). Dallas Cowboys
19 (237). Detroit Lions
20 (238). Baltimore Ravens
21 (239). Green Bay Packers from Buffalo Bills
22 (240). San Francisco 49ers from Kansas City Chiefs
23 (241). Washington Redskins from Los Angeles Rams
24 (242). Carolina Panthers
25 (243). Kansas City Chiefs from Tennessee Titans
26 (244). Atlanta Falcons
27 (245). New Orleans Saints
28 (246). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (247). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (248). Seattle Seahawks from Minnesota Vikings
31 (249). Cincinnati Bengals from New England Patriots
32 (250). Seattle Seahawks from Philadelphia Seahawks through New England Patriots
33 (251). Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
34 (252). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
35 (253). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
36 (254). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
37 (255). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
38 (256). Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)