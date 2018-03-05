2018 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

The official round-by-round order for the 2018 NFL Draft, including the 32 compensatory picks awarded to 15 different teams:

Round 1

Pick

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. Indianapolis Colts

4. Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans

5. Denver Broncos

6. New York Jets

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Cincinnati Bengals

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Buffalo Bills

22. Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs

23. Los Angeles Rams

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles



Round 2

Pick (overall)

1 (33). Cleveland Browns

2 (34). New York Jets

3 (35). Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans

4 (36). Indianapolis Colts

5 (37). New York Jets

6 (38). Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7 (39). Chicago Bears

8 (40). Denver Broncos

9 (41). Oakland Raiders

10 (42). Miami Dolphins

11 (43). New England Patriots from San Francisco 49ers

12 (44). Washington Redskins

13 (45). Green Bay Packers

14 (46). Cincinnati Bengals

15 (47). Arizona Cardinals

16 (48). Los Angeles Chargers

17 (49). New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks

18 (50). Dallas Cowboys

19 (51). Detroit Lions

20 (52). Baltimore Ravens

21 (53). Buffalo Bills

22 (54). Kansas City Chiefs

23 (55). Carolina Panthers

24 (56). Buffalo Bills from Los Angeles Rams

25 (57). Tennesse Titans

26 (58). Atlanta Falcons

27 (59). San Francisco 49ers from New Orleans Saints

28 (60). Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (61). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (62). Minnesota Vikings

31 (63). New England Patriots

32 (64). Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles



Round 3

Pick (overall)

1 (65). Cleveland Browns

2 (66). New York Giants

3 (67). Indianapolis Colts

4 (68). Houston Texans

5 (69). Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6 (70). San Francisco 49ers from Chicago Bears

7 (71). Denver Broncos

8 (72). New York Jets

9 (73). Miami Dolphins

10 (74). San Francisco 49ers

11 (75). Oakland Raiders

12 (76). Green Bay Packers

13 (77). Cincinnati Bengals

14 (78). Washington Redskins

15 (79). Arizona Cardinals

16 (80). Houston Texans from Seattle Seahawks

17 (81). Dallas Cowboys

18 (82). Detroit Lions

19 (83). Baltimore Ravens

20 (84). Los Angeles Chargers

21 (85). Carolina Panthers from Buffalo Bills

22 (86). Kansas City Chiefs

23 (87). Los Angeles Rams

24 (88). Carolina Panthers

25 (89). Tennessee Titans

26 (90). Atlanta Falcons

27 (91). New Orleans Saints

28 (92). Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (93). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (94). Minnesota Vikings

31 (95). New England Patriots

32 (96). Buffalo Bills from Philadelphia Eagles

33 (97). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

34 (98). Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

35 (99). Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)

36 (100). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)



Round 4

Pick (overall)



1 (101). Cleveland Browns

2 (102). New York Giants

3 (103). Houston Texans

4 (104). Indianapolis Colts

5 (105). Denver Broncos

6 (106). Denver Broncos

7 (107). New York Jets

8 (108). Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9 (109). Denver Broncos from San Francisco 49ers

10 (110). Oakland Raiders

11 (111). Miami Dolphins

12 (112). Cincinnati Bengals

13 (113). Washington Redskins

14 (114). Green Bay Packers

15 (115). Chicago Bears from Arizona Cardinals

16 (116). Dallas Cowboys

17 (117). Detroit Lions

18 (118). Baltimore Ravens

19 (119). Los Angeles Chargers

20 (120). Seattle Seahawks

21 (121). Buffalo Bills

22 (122). Kansas City Chiefs

23 (123). Cleveland Browns from Carolina Panthers

24 (124). Los Angeles Rams

25 (125). Tennessee Titans

26 (126). Atlanta Falcons

27 (127). New Orleans Saints

28 (128). San Francisco 49ers from Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (129). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (130). Philadelphia Eagles from Minnesota Vikings

31 (131). Miami Dolphins from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles

32 (132). Philadelphia Eagles

33 (133). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

34 (134). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

35 (135). New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

36 (136). New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

37 (137). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)



Round 5

Pick (overall)



1 (138). Cleveland Browns

2 (139). New York Giants

3 (140). Indianapolis Colts

4 (141). Seattle Seahawks from Houston Texans

5 (142). Denver Broncos

6 (143). San Francisco 49ers from New York Jets

7 (144). Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8 (145). Chicago Bears

9 (146). Seattle Seahawks from Oakland Raiders

10 (147). New Orleans Saints from Miami Dolphins

11 (148). Pittsburgh Steelers from San Francisco 49ers

12 (149). Washington Redskins

13 (150). Green Bay Packers

14 (151). Cincinnati Bengals

15 (152). Arizona Cardinals

16 (153). Detroit Lions

17 (154). Baltimore Ravens

18 (155). Los Angeles Chargers

19 (156). Philadelphia Eagles from Seattle Seahawks

20 (157). New York Jets from Dallas Cowboys

21 (158). Buffalo Bills

22 (159). Cleveland Browns from Kansas City Chiefs

23 (160). Los Angeles Rams

24 (161). Carolina Panthers

25 (162). Tennessee Titans

26 (163). Denver Broncos from Atlanta Falcons

27 (164). New Orleans Saints

28 (165). Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (166). Buffalo Bills from Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (167). Minnesota Vikings

31 (168). Seattle Seahawks from New England Patriots

32 (169). Philadelphia Eagles

33 (170). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

34 (171). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

35 (172). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

36 (173). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

37 (174). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

Pick (overall)

1 (175). Cleveland Browns

2 (176). New York Giants

3 (177). Houston Texans

4 (178). Indianapolis Colts

5 (179). New York Jets

6 (180). Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7 (181). Chicago Bears

8 (182). Denver Broncos

9 (183). Miami Dolphins

10 (184). San Francisco 49ers

11 (185). Oakland Raiders

12 (186). Green Bay Packers

13 (187). Cincinnati Bengals

14 (188). Washington Redskins

15 (189). New Orleans Saints from Arizona Cardinals

16 (190). Baltimore Ravens

17 (191). Los Angeles Chargers

18 (192). Oakland Raiders from Seattle Seahawks

19 (193). Dallas Cowboys

20 (194). Los Angeles Rams from Detroit Lions

21 (195). Los Angeles Rams from Buffalo Bills

22 (196). Kansas City Chiefs

23 (197). Carolina Panthers

24 (198). Los Angeles Rams

25 (199). Tennessee Titans

26 (200). Atlanta Falcons

27 (201). New Orleans Saints

28 (202). Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (203). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (204). Minnesota Vikings

31 (205). New England Patriots

32 (206). Philadelphia Eagles

33 (207). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

34 (208). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

35 (209). Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

36 (210). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

37 (211). Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

38 (212). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

39 (213). Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

40 (214). Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

41 (215). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

42 (216). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

43 (217). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

44 (218). Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)





Round 7

Pick (overall)

1 (219). Cleveland Browns

2 (220). Pittsburgh Steelers from New York Giants

3 (221). Indianapolis Colts

4 (222). Houston Texans

5 (223). Miami Dolphins from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6 (224). Chicago Bears

7 (225). Denver Broncos

8 (226). Seattle Seahawks from New York Jets

9 (227). San Francisco 49ers

10 (228). Oakland Raiders

11 (229). Miami Dolphins

12 (230). Jacksonville Jaguars from Cincinnati Bengals

13 (231). Washington Redskins

14 (232). Green Bay Packers

15 (233). Kansas City Chiefs from Arizona Cardinals

16 (234). Carolina Panthers from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills

17 (235). New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks

18 (236). Dallas Cowboys

19 (237). Detroit Lions

20 (238). Baltimore Ravens

21 (239). Green Bay Packers from Buffalo Bills

22 (240). San Francisco 49ers from Kansas City Chiefs

23 (241). Washington Redskins from Los Angeles Rams

24 (242). Carolina Panthers

25 (243). Kansas City Chiefs from Tennessee Titans

26 (244). Atlanta Falcons

27 (245). New Orleans Saints

28 (246). Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (247). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (248). Seattle Seahawks from Minnesota Vikings

31 (249). Cincinnati Bengals from New England Patriots

32 (250). Seattle Seahawks from Philadelphia Seahawks through New England Patriots

33 (251). Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

34 (252). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

35 (253). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

36 (254). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

37 (255). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

38 (256). Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)