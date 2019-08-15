Coaching Trends for Fantasy: AFC

Stats. Analytics. These days, there's no shortage of information to prepare for your fantasy football drafts. Heck, there might even be too much info! Well, I'm going to add to the madness with a look at how NFL offensive coordinator and head coaches have run their offenses and what it might mean for the 2019 season.
After all, the offensive coaches are the minds behind the chess game that is the National Football League. Some coaches like to run the football, thus producing a ton of fantasy points at the running back position. Others prefer the air assault, making fantasy superheroes out of quarterbacks while loading up wide receivers and tight ends with oodles of targets and opportunities to score in the pass attack.
Well, this article will break it all down for you.
Let's start off with the AFC. What you'll find below is a list of all 16 teams, their head coaches and offensive coordinators with career averages in pass and run percentage. For head coaches who are defensive minds, I've included the combined totals of the offensive coordinators who have worked under them through the years.
Enjoy!
Baltimore Ravens
Head Coach: John Harbaugh (11 NFL seasons - 56.3 percent pass/43.7 percent run)
Offensive coordinator: Greg Roman (6 NFL seasons - 50.2 percent pass/49.8 percent run)
-- Roman's offenses have had an average rank of three in terms of rushing percentage over his six years as an offensive coordinator. He's actually had a higher run percentage than pass percentage in four of those six seasons.
-- Roman has had two quarterbacks rank in the top nine in fantasy points among quarterbacks, Colin Kaepernick (2013) and Tyrod Taylor (2016). Both of them rushed for over 520 yards in their respective seasons. That's good news for Lamar Jackson, who could push for 700-plus rushing yards in his first full season as a starter.
-- Roman's running backs have had plenty of fantasy success, too. LeSean McCoy ranked fourth at the position in 2016, and Frank Gore finished 10th in 2012. Overall, McCoy and Gore both combined for three other finishes in the top 20. This all bodes well for Mark Ingram, who figures to carry most of the backfield load in 2019. He's a potential No. 2 back who can be had as a flex starter in 10-team leagues.
-- As you can imagine, wide receivers have not had as much success under Roman's watch. In fact, he has coached just one top-15 wideout (Anquan Boldin - 2013). Boldin (2014) and Sammy Watkins (2015) also had top-20 finishes under his guidance. With no true No. 1 wideout on their roster, it's no surprise that Marquise Brown is the lone Ravens wideout being picked in drafts, and not until the late rounds.
-- Sleeper Mark Andrews tight end should benefit from Roman's offense. Vernon Davis (2011, 2013) had two top-eight finishes while he was with Roman in San Francisco. What's more, the top tight end in Roman's offenses averaged 81 targets in five of his six seasons as a coordinator. Andrews could add to that list this season.
Buffalo Bills
Head Coach: Sean McDermott (2 NFL seasons as HC - 52.7 percent pass/47.3 percent run)
Offensive coordinator: Brian Daboll (5 NFL seasons - 52.2 percent pass/47.8 percent run)
-- Daboll's offense has finished in the top six in rush percentage five times in his six seasons as a coordinator, so he's been a lean-on-the-run NFL coach.
-- Daboll hasn't had the best quarterbacks on his rosters over the years (Derek Anderson, Seneca Wallace, Brady Quinn, Chad Henne to name a few), but Josh Allen did flash at the end of his rookie campaign. In fact, he scored 18-plus points in five of his final six games including three games with 26-plus points and one over 40 points. He's a big-time sleeper/breakout candidate to grab in the late rounds.
-- Daboll was the offensive coordinator in Cleveland when Peyton Hillis (2010) finished third in fantasy points among running backs. He had one other lead back rank in the top 10, Jamaal Charles (2012), while Reggie Bush finished 13th in 2011. LeSean McCoy, who finished a disappointing 39th a season ago, must now contend with Frank Gore, Devin Singletary and T.J. Yeldon in a backfield to avoid in fantasy drafts.
-- Daboll's wide receivers haven't had a whole lot of success in fantasy leagues, as Brandon Marshall is the lone player at the position to finish better than 35th under his watch. Marshall ranked 13th as a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2011.
-- Marshall is the lone wideout who's had more than 102 targets in a single season under Daboll. With a loaded group of wideouts including John Brown, Zay Jones, Robert Foster, and Cole Beasley, it could be tough to find a dependable fantasy option.
-- Daboll has produced one top-10 tight end ( Benjamin Watson - 2010), but that's about it at the position. Furthermore, none of the current Bills tight ends ( Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft) are projected to make a significant fantasy impact.
Cincinnati Bengals
Head Coach: Zac Taylor (1st NFL season as HC)
Offensive coordinator: Brian Callahan (1st NFL season as OC)
-- Taylor's coaching experience at the NFL level is limited to quarterbacks coach (2013-2015) and interim offensive coordinator (2015) in Miami and assistant receivers coach and quarterbacks coach (2017-2018) for the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay.
-- There's a good chance his offense will look similar to McVay's, so I would expect a lot of Joe Mixon this season. He might not see as big a workload as Todd Gurley has over the last two seasons (658 touches), 329 per season), but Mixon does have a legitimate shot to push for 300-plus touches and top-eight value among running backs.
-- McVay's offense likes to spread the football around to his wide receivers, but a healthy A.J. Green should still be the main fantasy target in Taylor's pass attack. The question is ... when will Green be back from a bum ankle?
-- Tyler Boyd should lead the target share while Green is out, and he's a good bet to produce 70-plus catches in 2019. John Ross could be used as a threat on jet sweeps and in the vertical pass attack as a potential home-run hitter, but he needs to avoid injuries to have any sort of value in fantasy football leagues.
-- Other than Jordan Reed, who ranked third and ninth under McVay in Washington (2015-2016), his tight ends have been mostly unusable from a fantasy perspective. In fact, the next best finish at the position under his watch is 21st ( Vernon Davis - 2016, Reed - 2014). Tyler Eifert figures to be selected as a No. 2 in 2019 drafts.
Cleveland Browns
Head Coach: Freddie Kitchens (1 NFL season - 59.0 percent pass/41.0 percent run)
Offensive coordinator: Todd Monken (3 NFL seasons - 61 percent pass/39 percent run)
-- Baker Mayfield ranked 10th in fantasy points at the quarterback position under Kitchens' watch (nine games) last season, averaging just over 19 points per game. Furthermore, Mayfield was able to muster that level of production without Odell Beckham Jr. He's a massive breakout candidate for 2019.
-- Nick Chubb averaged 19.8 touches per game while ranking sixth in points among running backs under Kitchens, making him an attractive, high-end No. 2 back in drafts. He could push for mid-RB1 value without Duke Johnson in the mix ... at least until Kareem Hunt returns from an eight-game suspension.
-- Jarvis Landry led the Browns wideouts in targets (6.9 TPG) under Kitchens, but he ranked just 28th among wide receivers in those eight games. With OBJ now in the mix, however, Landry can't be trusted as more than a No. 3 fantasy wideout.
-- Speaking of Beckham Jr., he figures to see big target totals similar to the ones he had in New York. In 59 regular-season games with the Giants, he was targeted 622 times (10.5 per game), averaged 92.8 yards and scored 44 touchdowns.
-- David Njoku averaged 4.6 targets, 3.1 receptions and ranked 10th among tight ends under Kitchens' watch. He'll be on the TE1/TE2 borderline in fantasy re-drafts.
Denver Broncos
Head Coach: Vic Fangio (19 NFL seasons as DC)
Offensive coordinator: Rich Scangarello (1st NFL season as OC)
-- Scangarello has never been an offensive coordinator at the NFL level, but he has seen lesser roles in the league with the Oakland Raiders (2009), Atlanta Falcons (2015) and San Francisco 49ers (2017-2018). His system will be similar to that of Niners coach Kyle Shanahan, who he's worked with closely during his NFL career.
-- In a typical season, Shanahan has preferred to use a featured running back with a complementary piece. As a result, Scangarello could use a similar approach with Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman to the one Shanahan used with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. In 2016, Freeman averaged 17.6 touches to Coleman's 11.5 touches under Shanahan's watch. Both backs finished in the top 17 in fantasy points that season, too. That might be a pie in the sky scenario for this season, but I can see Freeman getting a bigger role in the offense than he had during his rookie campaign.
-- Shanahan's offenses have also featured a true No. 1 wide receiver, including Andre Johnson, Julio Jones, and Pierre Garcon, but Scangarello might be forced to spread things out with Courtland Sutton, Emmanuel Sanders and DaeSean Hamilton all in the mix. Sutton could lead the team in targets, but we're still waiting to see just how good Sanders can be coming off a procedure to repair a torn Achilles tendon.
-- Shanahan has seen three different tight ends ( George Kittle - 2018, Chris Cooley - 2010, Owen Daniels - 2008) rank among the 10 best players at the position. That's good news for the future fantasy prospects of rookie Noah Fant.
Houston Texans
Head Coach: Bill O'Brien (6 NFL seasons - 55.7 percent pass/44.3 percent run)
Offensive coordinator: Bill O'Brien
-- O'Brien has had two quarterbacks ( Tom Brady - 2011, Deshaun Watson - 2018) rank in the top four in fantasy points during his six seasons as a coordinator or head coach. However, Watson averaged 24.1 fantasy points and was on pace to be the top quarterback in fantasy football in 2017 before suffering an injured knee.
-- Just one running back (Arian Foster, 2014) has finished better than 16th in PPR points under O'Brien's watch, while Lamar Miller has finished 20th, 16th, and 23rd. When you consider that the Texans ran the ball 448 times last season (the fewest ever under O'Brien) and the team added Duke Johnson, well, Miller doesn't figure to be better than a flex option in 2019. He won't be a top-60 pick in most re-drafts.
-- No running back has had more than 59 targets in a single season under O'Brien, so D.J. is unlikely to become a huge asset in fantasy football leagues. A season with 30-40 catches might be the ceiling for Johnson, assuming Miller avoid injuries.
-- O'Brien's offenses have produced a top-four fantasy wideout four times, but three of those were DeAndre Hopkins (2015, 2017-2018). While Will Fuller and Keke Coutee are considered solid sleepers in 2019 drafts, keep in mind that no Texans wideout other than Hopkins has finished better than 49th at the position since 2015. Demaryius Thomas was 37th last season, but he split time between Houston and Denver.
-- O'Brien hasn't had a single tight end rank better than 17th in fantasy points during his time as the Houston head coach, so don't expect much from Jordan Thomas.
Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach: Frank Reich (5 NFL seasons - 56.7 percent pass/43.3 percent run)
Offensive coordinator: Nick Sirianni (1 NFL season - 61.9 percent pass/38.1 percent run)
-- Reich has had a top-five fantasy quarterback in back-to-back seasons ( Carson Wentz - 2017, Andrew Luck - 2018), and Philip Rivers ranked 12th twice under his watch. A healthy Luck should be a top-five fantasy quarterback this season.
-- While we all expect a breakout season from Marlon Mack, Reich has had just one running back finish better than 21st in points at the position. That was Danny Woodhead, who ranked third in 2015. On a positive note, Mack had more carries last season (195) than any other back under Reich's watch, and he missed four games.
-- Reich has never coached a top-10 fantasy wideout, and just one ( T.Y. Hilton - 2018) has finished in the top 15. That could be an indication that neither Devin Funchess nor Parris Campbell will make consistent impacts in fantasy leagues.
-- Tight ends have thrived in Reich's offense. In fact, he has coached the position to four top-six finishes and a top-12 finish. Of course, it has helped that he's had Zach Ertz and Antonio Gates during the course of his coaching career. Eric Ebron ranked fourth a season ago, but almost 40 percent of his fantasy points came on touchdowns ... and the Colts will get Jack Doyle back and healthy in 2019.
-- Ebron was targeted half as often (4.4 per game) in Reich's offense last season when Doyle was active. Ebron averaged 8.8 targets per game when Doyle was out.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Head Coach: Doug Marrone (8 NFL seasons - 57.6 percent pass/42.4 percent run)
Offensive coordinator: John DeFilippo (2 NFL seasons - 65.2 percent pass/34.8 percent run)
-- During DeFilippo's time as the Vikings offensive coordinator (Weeks 1-14), the team ranked ninth in passing yards per game and Kirk Cousins ranked 13th among quarterbacks in fantasy points. That's good news for Nick Foles, who won't be picked in re-drafts but could be a useful streaming option during the season.
-- No running back in his system has ranked better than 25th in PPR formats, though he was without Dalvin Cook for most of 2018 due to injuries. DeFilippo will have to lean on the run more often in Jacksonville, however, as Leonard Fournette will be the focal point of the offense. He'll be a third-round pick in 10-team leagues.
-- DeFilippo's presence as the offensive leader could be a sign that good things are on the horizon for fantasy sleeper Dede Westbrook. During his time in Minnesota, DeFilippo coached Adam Thielen (2nd) and Stefon Diggs (12th) to top-12 finishes.
-- While he was the offensive coordinator in Cleveland, DeFilippo led Gary Barnidge to a breakout fantasy season when he ranked fourth among tight ends. However, we still can't consider Geoff Swaim anything more than a potential late flier.
Kansas City Chiefs
Head Coach: Andy Reid (20 NFL seasons - 58.5 percent pass/41.5 percent run)
Offensive coordinator: Eric Bieniemy (1 NFL season - 61.1 percent pass/38.9 percent run)
-- Reid has been the head man for 20 NFL seasons between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs, during which time he's had 10 offenses finish in the top 10 in passing yards per game and nine finish in the top 10 in rushing yards per game.
-- He's had a ton of success with quarterbacks, none greater than Patrick Mahomes who's coming off the best fantasy season ever at the position. Furthermore, he's coached nine top-10 finishes at the position including four in the top five.
-- Reid's offenses have been very fantasy-friendly at running back, too. In fact, he's had 11 combined top-10 finishes at the position, including Jamaal Charles (2013, 2014) and Kareem Hunt (2017). This all bodes well for Damien Williams, who is in a great spot to break out if he can handle a featured workload for a full season.
-- Reid hasn't had as much success at wide receiver, though Tyreek Hill did rank third in points a season ago. No Reid wideout has ever finished higher. Overall, he's had just four top-10s at the position, with another five finishers from No. 15-20.
-- Here's a wild stat for you ... in the nine instances when Reid's offense had a top-20 fantasy wideout, only once did he have two in the top 20 (2010). In the other eight instances, the team's second-best receiver finished 34th or worse. Could that be a sign of things to come for Sammy Watkins' production? Time will tell.
-- Reid's tight ends have put up big numbers too, as he's had a top-8 player at the position eight times while another five have ranked from No. 11-13. Of course, it helps when you've had the likes of Travis Kelce, Chad Lewis, Brent Celek and L.J. Smith in your offensive attack. Kelce will continue to shine this season.
Los Angeles Chargers
Head Coach: Anthony Lynn (3 NFL seasons as HC - 57.2 percent pass/42.8 percent run)
Offensive coordinator: Ken Whisenhunt (15 NFL seasons - 58.2 percent pass/41.8 percent run)
-- Whisenhunt's offenses have finished in the top nine in passing yards per game six times in his 15 seasons as either a coordinator or head coach.
-- He's had three different quarterbacks ( Ben Roethlisberger, Kurt Warner, Philip Rivers) combined for four top-8 finishes, and another three from No. 11-12. That includes Rivers, who has ranked eight and 11th in each of the last two years.
-- Whisenhunt has done well with running backs in recent seasons, as he's coached a top-eight performer in Melvin Gordon for three straight years. In all, he's had a combined nine top-20 finishes. Gordon's holdout is a huge question mark, so it's no surprise to see Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson moving up in re-drafts.
-- Whisenhunt has also had the pleasure of coaching some great wideouts during his time, including Hines Ward, Larry Fitzgerald, Anquan Boldin, and Keenan Allen. Those players alone have combined for 12 top-20 wideout finishes in fantasy leagues.
-- Whisenhunt has had a receiver score 10 or more touchdowns on six different occasions, including Mike Williams a season ago. He's a player to watch.
-- At tight end, Whisenhunt's offense has produced a combined four top-12 finishes from the trio of Heath Miller, Delanie Walker, and Antonio Gates. That bodes well for the value of Hunter Henry, who is projected to be a breakout candidate this season.
Miami Dolphins
Head Coach: Brian Flores (1st NFL season as HC)
Offensive coordinator: Chad O'Shea (1st NFL season as OC)
-- O'Shea has spent most of his career as the wide receivers coach in New England (2009-2018), so his first crack at being an offensive coordinator is sure to be similar to what Josh McDaniels has run during their time together with the Pats.
-- A backfield committee appears to be likely in Miami. Kenyan Drake would project to see the " James White role" in that scenario, while sleeper Kalen Ballage would handle the " Sony Michel role" (if we assume a Patriots backfield approach). Drake is a better PPR option, but Ballage could push him in standard-scoring leagues.
-- Julian Edelman has been highly targeted out of the slot under McDaniels over the years, so don't be surprised to see Albert Wilson's name start to jump up rank lists. If he's 100 percent, he could be a popular target for Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. I like Wilson has a late-rounder, ahead of Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker.
-- Tight end has been huge in the offense for McDaniels, who has had the pleasure of coaching Rob Gronkowski. Second-year tight end Mike Gesicki is no Gronkowski, but he could see his target share increase in the offense. He's worth a late flier.
New England Patriots
Head Coach: Bill Belichick (24 NFL seasons - 56.2 percent pass/43.8 percent run)
Offensive coordinator: Josh McDaniels (13 NFL seasons - 57.4 percent pass/42.6 percent run)
-- McDaniels' offenses have finished in the top-10 in passing yards per game 10 times during his 13 years as an offensive coordinator or head coach.
-- He's had a ton of success with fantasy quarterbacks during his career ... that's what happens when the great Tom Brady is on your roster. Keep in mind, however, that Brady's 17.5 points-per-game average last season was among the lowest of his career.
-- The Patriots have employed numerous backfield committees over the years, so it's no surprise that McDaniels has had just two top-10 PPR running backs ( LeGarrette Blount - 2016, James White - 2018). He's also had four others finish from No. 15-20.
-- McDaniels has also had just two running backs ( LeGarrette Blount - 2016, Stevan Ridley - 2012) finish with more than 209 carries in a single season in New England. Sony Michel might have gone over 250 carries during his rookie campaign, but he missed three games due to injuries. If this sort of trend remains the same, White will once again be the safest Patriots back in fantasy drafts.
-- McDaniels has coached four top-10 fantasy wideout finishes, three of which came from Wes Welker (2007-2008, 2012). Of the 10 top-20 finishes under his watch, all but one ( Brandin Cooks - 2017) have come from Randy Moss, Welker or Julian Edelman.
-- Rob Gronkowski had been a top-seven tight end five times including three seasons as the top player at the position, but replacing that sort of production will be impossible. If you're looking for a potential deep sleeper in New England, it would be former Broncos tight end Matt LaCosse .. but he's dealing with injuries.
New York Jets
Head Coach: Adam Gase (6 NFL seasons - 58.0 percent pass/42.0 percent run)
Offensive coordinator: Dowell Loggains (4 NFL seasons - 57.1 percent pass/42.9 percent run)
-- Gase has had just one quarterback (Peyton Manning) rank better than 21st in fantasy points, though his other signal-callers included the inconsistent Jay Cutler, Ryan Tannehill, and Matt Moore. I'm still in on Sam Darnold as a late-round sleeper.
-- Gase has had success with his running backs, as Knowshon Moreno (2013) and Matt Forte (2015) both finished in the top nine under his watch. C.J. Anderson (2014) and Jay Ajayi (2016) both ranked 11th in seasons with Gase calling the shots. Just two of those backs averaged 20-plus touches, however, but there's little doubt that Le'Veon Bell will join that list after the 2019 campaign. He should be the centerpiece of this offense and is a surefire top-10 overall pick in fantasy drafts.
-- Gase has had four top-five finishes at the wide receiver position, but just one of them ( Jarvis Landry - 2017) came without Manning. In fact, Landry is the lone non-Manning wide receiver who has finished better than 28th under Gase's watch. He did it twice ... once in 2016 (14th) and 2017 (5th). So while Robby Anderson figures to be the top Jets wideout, he might have a ceiling of a low-end No. 2 fantasy option.
-- Jamison Crowder should also see his share of the targets in his first season with the Men in Green, especially coming out of the slot. During his rookie season, Darnold targeted his slot receivers on 36 percent of his total pass attempts.
-- Gase hasn't had a non-Manning tight end finish better than 22nd in PPR formats (Martellus Bennett - 2015), but Chris Herndon remains a deep sleeper upon his return from a four-game suspension. He'll be a popular target for Darnold.
Oakland Raiders
Head Coach: Jon Gruden (15 NFL seasons - 56.1 percent pass/43.9 percent run)
Offensive coordinator: Greg Olsen (11 NFL seasons - 60.6 percent pass/39.4 percent run)
-- Gruden has had just three top-10 fantasy finishes at the quarterback spot, and all of them were Rich Gannon (1999-2001). Derek Carr remains a potential sleeper in the late rounds of re-drafts, but a top-15 finish might not be in the cards.
-- Gruden has coached three running backs to top-10 finishes, with Ricky Watters accomplishing the feat three times. He's also had three finishes from No. 15-20.
-- Gruden has liked to use a featured back, as his top runner has averaged 17.5 or more touches in 11 of his 15 seasons as a coordinator or head coach. That includes Marshawn Lynch, who averaged 17.5 touches over eight games in 2018. That's good news for Josh Jacobs, who projects as the lead back during his rookie campaign.
-- Wide receivers have done well under Gruden's watch, as he's coached a combined seven top-10 fantasy wideouts and another five from No. 12-20. He has also fed his top receiver 140 or more targets eight different times, including Irving Fryar (153) in 1997 and Joey Galloway (152) in 2005. As if we needed any trends at the position to state the obvious, but we all know Antonio Brown will be a target hog.
-- Gruden has seen a combined three seasons with a top-10 tight end, including Jared Cook a season ago. Of course, Cook also saw a 19.1 percent target share due to a lack of pass-catching talent... that's not going to happen for Darren Waller with Brown and Tyrell Williams (among others) in the mix. Still, he's done well in training camp and is worth a late-round flier in leagues with 12-plus teams.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Head Coach: Mike Tomlin (12 NFL seasons - 58.4 percent pass/41.6 percent run)
Offensive coordinator: Randy Fichtner (1 NFL season - 67.4 percent pass/32.6 percent run)
-- Fichtner's first season as the Steelers offensive coordinator was quite a successful one, as the team ranked first in pass attempts, second in pass percentage and fifth in plays. Ben Roethlisberger also put up career bests in pass attempts, completions, passing yards and touchdown passes. Unfortunately, a repeat performance is unlikely after the Steelers traded Antonio Brown to the Raiders.
-- In 2018, 44 percent of Big Ben's touchdown passes went to AB. What's more, 31 percent of his total fantasy points have gone to Brown since 2011.
-- Roethlisberger's average fantasy finish at the quarterback position before Antonio Brown was in Pittsburgh (2004-2009) was middle of the road (14th). During that time (six years), he also failed to throw for more than 3,800 yards five times.
-- Fichtner also James Conner as a featured back, as the runner averaged almost 21 touches over his 13 games. While there has been talk of a backfield committee this season, keep these stats in mind ... during his 12 seasons as the head coach, Mike Tomlin has had at least one running back average 19.4 touches a game nine times. In the other three seasons, Tomlin's top backs averaged 16.7 touches (Rashard Mendenhall - 2009), 16.4 touches (Mendenhall - 2011) and 13.4 (Jonathan Dwyer - 2012). I'd feel safe drafting Conner near the turn of the first and second round.
-- The Steelers offense was very wideout friendly a season ago, as both Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster drew at least 24 percent of the targets while finishing in the top 10 among fantasy wideouts. That's not going to happen again, but Smith-Schuster is a good bet to see north of 150 targets as Big Ben's new No. 1 target in the pass attack. He'll be a second-rounder in drafts. With a high number of available targets, Donte Moncrief and James Washington will also be worth a late-round look.
-- Heath Miller finished with three top-eight finishes and five top-15 finishes during his time under Tomlin, so it's no surprise to see Vance McDonald moving up on fantasy rank lists. He should see a bigger target share with Jesse James out of the mix, making the veteran a potential top-10 tight end this season.
Tennessee Titans
Head Coach: Mike Vrabel (2 NFL seasons as HC- 51.6 percent pass/48.4 percent run)
Offensive coordinator: Arthur Smith (1st NFL season as OC)
-- Smith, who is running an NFL offense for the first time in his pro career, is likely to utilize a system close to that of former Titans OC Matt LaFleur. That could mean more of the "exotic smashmouth" approach that made Derrick Henry a fantasy star toward the end of 2018. During Tennessee's 4-1 stretch, Henry handled 79 percent of the team's carries. While he's one-dimensional and offers nothing as a receiver, the big man should see plenty of volume as a runner including goal-line opportunities.
-- The Titans ranked 30th in passing yards per game a season ago, so Marcus Mariota might not be in the best spot to meet expectations. At this point, he's barely even draftable as a No. 2 fantasy quarterback in traditional 10-team leagues.
-- Corey Davis could struggle to duplicate the 26.4 percent target share he enjoyed a season ago, so a breakout campaign doesn't seem like it's in the cards. That's due in large part to the return of Delanie Walker, who had thrived under Smith while he was the team's tight ends coach. While he's 35 and coming off a lost year due to an injured ankle, Walker should still be heavily involved in the offense.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest fantasy football news and analysis!