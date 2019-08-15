Coaching Trends for Fantasy: AFC

Stats. Analytics. These days, there's no shortage of information to prepare for your fantasy football drafts. Heck, there might even be too much info! Well, I'm going to add to the madness with a look at how NFL offensive coordinator and head coaches have run their offenses and what it might mean for the 2019 season.

After all, the offensive coaches are the minds behind the chess game that is the National Football League. Some coaches like to run the football, thus producing a ton of fantasy points at the running back position. Others prefer the air assault, making fantasy superheroes out of quarterbacks while loading up wide receivers and tight ends with oodles of targets and opportunities to score in the pass attack.

Well, this article will break it all down for you.

Let's start off with the AFC. What you'll find below is a list of all 16 teams, their head coaches and offensive coordinators with career averages in pass and run percentage. For head coaches who are defensive minds, I've included the combined totals of the offensive coordinators who have worked under them through the years.

Enjoy!

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Oakland Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest fantasy football news and analysis!