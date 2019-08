Coaching Trends for Fantasy: NFC

Stats. Analytics. These days, there's no shortage of information to prepare for your fantasy football drafts. Heck, there might even be too much info! Well, I'm going to add to the madness with a look at how NFL offensive coordinator and head coaches have run their offenses and what it might mean for the 2019 season.

After all, the offensive coaches are the minds behind the chess game that is the National Football League. Some coaches like to run the football, thus producing a ton of fantasy points at the running back position. Others prefer the air assault, making fantasy superheroes out of quarterbacks while loading up wide receivers and tight ends with oodles of targets and opportunities to score in the pass attack.

Well, this article will break it all down for you.

I've covered the AFC, so let's look at the NFC. What you'll find below is a list of all 16 teams, their head coaches and offensive coordinators with career averages in pass and run percentage. For head coaches who are defensive minds, I've included the combined totals of the offensive coordinators who have worked under them through the years.

Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

Dan Quinn (4 NFL seasons as HC - 60 percent pass/40 percent run)Dirk Koetter (12 NFL seasons - 58.1 percent pass/41.9 percent run)-- The Falcons ranked in the top seven in pass percentage in each of Koetter's three seasons (2012-2014) in his first run as the team's offensive coordinator.-- Matt Ryan had two top-seven finishes among quarterbacks and has averaged 4,643 passing yards and 28.6 touchdown passes in those three seasons under Koetter.-- There have been eight instances over 12 seasons where a quarterback has finished in the top 15 under Koetter, including David Garrard (10th, 12th, 13th, 14th), Ryan (7th, 7th, 15th) and Jameis Winston (13th). However, Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick combined to score 361.62 fantasy points last season. That would have ranked second at the quarterback position, ahead of Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger and Deshaun Watson -- Maurice Jones-Drew had five top-13 finishes among under Koetter, including three in the top four. Doug Martin is the only other Koetter back to finish in the top 10.-- There have been seven instances where a running back has had 40 or more catches under Koetter, including five with 50-plus catches. That's good news for Devonta Freeman , who averaged 54 catches a season from 2015-2017 before missing most of 2018.-- There have been four wide receivers who have finished in the top 10 under Koetter, including Julio Jones (6th, 2014). Jones had 163 targets that season, which is the second most any wideout has ever had in Koetter's offense. Mike Evans ' 173 targets in 2016 is the most any receiver has had under Koetter's watch in a single season.-- Jones' career high in touchdown catches (10) also came under Koetter's watch. That happened in 2012, when 12.6 percent of Jones' catches ended in the end zone.-- There have been eight instances where wide receivers have had 1,000-plus yards in Koetter's offensive system. The leader of that group is Jones, who posted 1,593 yards during the 2014 season. That's the second-highest total of Jones' NFL career.-- There have been five instances where a tight end has finished in the top 10 under Koetter, including three in the top four (Tony Gonzalez - 2012, 2013, Marcedes Lewis - 2010). That could bode well for Austin Hooper , who's being drafted as a TE2.Kliff Kingsbury (1st NFL season as HC)Tom Clements (5 NFL seasons - 55.4 percent pass/44.6 percent run)-- Kingsbury has never been an offensive coordinator or head coach at the NFL level, but fantasy fans can expect a quick-paced, high-tempo offensive attack.-- Last season, the Cardinals offense averaged a mere 56.4 snaps per game. During Kingsbury's time at Texas Tech (six seasons), the Red Raiders led the FBS in snaps per game. That includes an 82.6 snap-per-game rate just one season ago.-- During his time at Texas Tech, Kingsbury coached Baker Mayfield (2013) and Patrick Mahomes (2014-2016). Neither had a passer rating lower than 127.7. From 2015-2016, Mahomes combined to throw for 9,705 yards and 77 touchdowns in 25 games. That equals an average of 388.2 passing yards and 3.08 touchdown passes per game.-- Kingsbury's offenses rarely had a running back who saw high rush attempt totals, but Texas Tech did record 410 or more attempts in four of his six seasons in Lubbock. That's good news for David Johnson , who should be more successful in all aspects.-- Kingbury's offenses usually featured the slot receiver, whether it was a wide receiver or a tight end. In 2018, Larry Fitzgerald led all Cardinals receivers in routes out of the slot (382). The team also added slot man Andy Isabella in the draft.Ron Rivera (8 NFL seasons as HC - 54.3 percent pass/45.7 percent run)Norv Turner (26 NFL seasons - 56.5 percent pass/43.5 percent run)-- Turner's quarterbacks have ranked in the top 10 nine times in 26 seasons as an offensive coordinator, including four top-five finishes. There have been four other instances where his quarterbacks have ranked from No. 11-15 at the position.-- Cam Newton had 101 rushing attempts and 488 rushing yards in his first season under Turner last season. The previous highs at the position under Turner were 53 carries (Doug Flutie - 2001) and 209 rushing yards ( Teddy Bridgewater - 2014).-- Just two quarterbacks have thrown for 4,000-plus yards under Turner ... Philip Rivers (2008-2011) and Brad Johnson (1999). Rivers is the lone quarterback to throw for 30 or more touchdowns under Turner, and he did it twice (2008, 2010).-- There have been 10 instances where a running back has finished in the top five and another five where running backs have finished No. 6-10 in Turner's offense. Among the backs who have finished in the top five include Emmitt Smith (1992, 1993), Christian McCaffrey (2018), LaDainian Tomlinson (2007) and Adrian Peterson (2015).-- There have been 16 instances where a runner has had 1,000-plus rushing yards, and 18 instances where running backs have had double-digit total touchdowns under Turner. Running backs have had 300-plus touches 15 times under Turner, so he likes to use a featured back when one is available. McCaffrey had 326 touches last season.-- At wide receiver, Turner's offenses have produced just three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes. Two of those came from Michael Irvin (1992, 1993) during their time in Dallas. Josh Gordon (2013) had the highest finish under Turner, as he ranked second at the position while averaging a career-best 22.46 fantasy points. There have been eight other instances where a wideout has finished No. 13-20.-- Just three wide receivers have had 80-plus catches in a single season under Turner, including Irvin (1993), Josh Gordon (2013) and Stefon Diggs (2016). There's been four other instances where a wideout has had 70-78 catches, including Irvin (1992), Jerry Porter (2005), Henry Ellard (1994) and Curtis Conway (2001).-- Turner has seen wideouts post 1,000-plus yards 13 times, and just one wideout (Chris Chambers - 2003) has had double-digit touchdown catches. However, there have been seven instances where a wideout has had 8-9 touchdown catches. Based on the data, D.J. Moore 's ceiling as an NFL sophomore might be that of a No. 2 fantasy wideout. That would still be a nice return on a fifth- or sixth-round investment.-- Turner has had a lot of success with tight ends in his career as a coordinator or head coach. In fact, his offenses have had a top-10 player at the position 12 times. That list includes Jay Novacek (1992), Jordan Cameron (2013) and Randy McMichael (2003). Here's the downside ... Greg Olsen has been prone to foot problems in recent seasons and is no longer considered a viable No. 1 fantasy tight end. In fact, he has an average draft position (ADP) in the double-digit rounds this season.Matt Nagy (2 NFL seasons - 56.4 percent pass/43.6 percent run)Mark Helfrich (1 NFL season - 53.8 percent pass/46.2 percent run)-- Nagy's quarterbacks have finished third ( Alex Smith - 2017) and 15th ( Mitchell Trubisky - 2018) in fantasy points at the position.-- His offenses have fielded a top-four running back ( Kareem Hunt - 2017) and a top-11 back ( Tarik Cohen - 2018). He's also had two backs (Hunt - 2017, Jordan Howard - 2018) post 250 or more carries, which is good news for rookie David Montgomery -- Nagy has had just one wideout rank better than 41st during his short time in the league, however. That's Tyreek Hill , who finished fourth at the position in 2017.-- Nagy has coached a pair of top-eight tight ends, Travis Kelce (2017) and Trey Burton (2018). Kelce ranked first at the position, while Burton ranked eighth.Jason Garrett (12 NFL seasons - 56.9 percent pass/43.1 percent run)Kellen Moore (1st NFL season as OC)-- Moore is in his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator, so let's take a look at what the Cowboys offense has looked like under Garrett in his 12 seasons as the coordinator or coach. The Cowboys have produced a top-10 quarterback seven times under Garrett's watch, though all but one of those finishes came from Tony Romo.-- Dak Prescott has finished sixth, 10th and 11th as the team's starter. He averaged 274 passing yards with 18 total touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games with Amari Cooper . He also posted a 103.0 passer rating with the former Raiders wideout.-- Dallas has had their best running back (per season) rank in the top 10 in PPR formats six times under Garrett, including Ezekiel Elliott (2016, 2018).-- There have been five instances where the Cowboys have had a top-10 wideout, but it hasn't happened since Dez Bryant accomplished the feat in 2014. However, Cooper's full-season projections based on the numbers he posted in nine games with the Cowboys would have ranked him 10th, ahead of Stefon Diggs Robert Woods and Keenan Allen -- The Cowboys have also see seven instances where a wideout has scored 10 or more touchdowns. A wideout has recorded eight or nine touchdown catches three other times.-- The Cowboys have had a lot of success at tight end under Garrett's watch, as Jason Witten has recorded nine top-10 finishes in PPR leagues. That's not in the cards for Witten this season, however, who is returning from a one-year retirement.Matt Patricia (1 NFL season as HC - 60.4 percent pass/39.6 percent run)Darrell Bevell (12 NFL seasons - 52.8 percent pass/47.2 percent run)-- Bevell's offenses have ranked in the top 10 in run percentage seven times in his 12 seasons as a coordinator. That includes four top-two finishes and another two finishes in the top five. That bodes well for the future prospects of Kerryon Johnson -- Bevell has coached a top-10 quarterback six times, but one was Brett Favre (2009) and the other five instances were all Russell Wilson (2012-2015, 2017). Matthew Stafford isn't likely to put up such impressive fantasy numbers, however.-- Bevell has coached two of the elite fantasy running backs in the last decade, Adrian Peterson and Marshawn Lynch . The duo combined for eight top-nine fantasy finishes at the position. Chester Taylor finished 13th and 19th under Bevell's watch.-- Bevell has never seen a running back catch 50 balls in a single season. The most came from Mewelde Moore, who had 46 receptions on 62 targets (also a high for a Bevell running back) in 2006. As a result, we might want to keep the reception projections for Kerryon Johnson in the low to mid 40s rather than 50-plus this season.-- Wide receivers haven't exactly thrived under Bevell, as just two players ( Doug Baldwin - 2015, 2016) and Sidney Rice (2009) have finished in the top 10 in PPR formats while playing in his offense. What's more, those are the lone wideouts with 1,000-yard seasons under Bevell. Rice's 1,312 yards is the most in his offense.-- Bevell has also had just one wideout (Baldwin) finish with more than eight touchdown catches in a single season. That's notable as it pertains to the fantasy ceilings of Kenny Golladay (who I still like a lot) and Marvin Jones -- Just two tight ends have finished better than ninth in PPR points under Bevell, Jimmy Graham and Visanthe Shiancoe, and each of them did it twice. T.J. Hockenson has a boatload of upside as a fantasy star in the future, but projecting him to have a breakout season during his rookie campaign might be asking too much. Instead, he'll be a worthwhile No. 2 in re-drafts with far more value in dynasty leagues.Matt LaFleur (2 NFL seasons - 53.1 percent pass/46.9 percent run)Nathaniel Hackett (5 NFL seasons - 56.9 percent pass/43.1 percent run)-- Lafleur hasn't had a starting quarterback finish better than 12th in fantasy points ( Jared Goff - 2017), but it means little with Aaron Rodgers now at the helm.-- At running back, the Sean McVay/LaFleur combo helped Todd Gurley rank first in PPR points in 2017. During that season, Gurley 22.9 touches per game. LaFleur showed that he's not opposed to using a featured back in the second half of last season as well, as Derrick Henry averaged 21.8 carries over the final four games of the regular season. He also saw 40 combined touches in Tennessee's two postseason games. So while Lafleur has talked about using Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in a staggered committee scenario, he hasn't been opposed to using a featured back. That's good news for Jones, who is a popular breakout candidate in fantasy land.-- LaFleur hasn't had a top-20 PPR wide receiver while in Los Angeles or Tennessee, but that's destined to change with Davante Adams . Keep in mind that Corey Davis , who played under LaFleur a season ago, had nearly the same target share (26.4 percent) as Adams (27.5 percent). Of course, Adams was far more productive in fantasy leagues.-- Tight ends have done next to nothing in LaFleur's offenses, with the top finisher being 34th ( Jonnu Smith - 2018). However, he also didn't have Delanie Walker during his lone year with the Titans due to injuries. Jimmy Graham , who looked like a shell of his former self last season, should fare better than LaFleur's previous tight ends but isn't projected to return to a top-10 level in fantasy land.Sean McVay (5 NFL seasons - 58.3 percent pass/41.7 percent run)Aaron Kromer (3 NFL seasons - 64.9 percent pass/35.1 percent run)-- Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff have combined for three top-eight finishes under McVay's watch, and each has enjoyed a pair of seasons with 25 or more touchdowns.-- McVay's offense has helped Todd Gurley produce a pair of top-3 finishes over the last two seasons, while Alfred Morris finished 17th under his watch with the Redskins in 2014. His backs have also enjoyed success as pass catchers, as Gurley (2017-2018), Chris Thompson (2016) and Roy Helu (2014) all had at least 42 receptions in a single season. That could bode well for Darrell Henderson , who could have some standalone value if he inherits the "Thompson role" in the offensive attack.-- McVay's system produced a pair of top-13 wideouts in Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks last season, and Cooper Kupp was on pace to be a top-12 receiver before going down with an injured knee. Prior to that, he hadn't had a single receiver finish better than 23rd ( DeSean Jackson - 2014) at the position in PPR formats.-- Jordan Reed filed a pair of top-nine finishes among tight ends under McVay's watch during their time together in Washington, but neither Gerald Everett or Tyler Higbee have broken the top 20 tight ends during their time in Hollywood.Mike Zimmer (5 NFL seasons as HC - 57.7 percent pass/42.3 percent run)Kevin Stefanski (1 NFL season - 52.0 percent pass/48.0 percent run)-- Stefanski has a very short resume (three games) as an offensive coordinator, so the sample size has to be taken with a grain of salt. He threw the ball 52 percent of the time, and Kirk Cousins threw for 600 yards and six touchdowns in those games.