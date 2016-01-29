Transcript of 2015 Injury Data Results Media Conference Call

What about just releasing the data to give an indication of this season's data rather than a comparison?

Jeff Miller: We will certainly take a look at it and think about it. We are probably interested in getting some comparative numbers with the new tracking system so we sort of know what the normalized numbers are. We will certainly consider it.

There was a point in the call when it was mentioned that there were teams that were seeing the most concussions during preseason practices. My two related questions is, is there any looking into why those teams where experiencing those levs of concussions? And also if the date if there is any movement to show certain positions, plays or points in the game in the season when those are most likely to happen?

Jeff Miller: I'm answering them in reverse order. What you articulated is exactly what we do over the course of the offseason after we have gotten the data from Quintiles, which we received recently in its report form. We'll spend some time over the next several weeks and with our medical committee at [the] Combine to take a look at whether or not there are any significant trends one direction or the other as it relates to position, types of plays, even particular times of the year, and that sort of thing.

For example, we've tracked over the past few years the mechanism of injuries as it relates to concussion to take a look at the number of concussions caused by helmets hitting the turf. This year, as I understand it, there was a significant increase in that mechanism of injury, and that drives some of the work that we do as it relates to, for example, investment in technology. One of the grant winners from our process with GE was a company that has a new turf under layer, which holds a lot of promise to making turf safer – not just at the NFL level but throughout sports – so that's a positive thing. But we also look through that data very carefully as it relates to position and type of play and such because it's important information for our competition committee to look at. And so, with all of the rule changes that have been made over the last several years related to the health and safety of our sport, many of those come from the data. As we like to say, if you can measure it then you can address those things. And that's what we try to do. John York's committee and others will meet with the competition committee and talk about the trends in those spaces.

Concerning preseason data: So, what we did in that case was we looked at several years of data and injury trends in practices in the preseason to see whether there were outliers. And we found in a couple of circumstances there were some clubs, a small number, that had an outlier number of concussions compared to the median. We shared that data with the clubs, our football operations people shared it with the football people at those clubs and took a look at the sorts of practices and drills that they may have been running that others were not. Or the amount of times that on those drills that others had variance in. And I think that there's just the very nature of raising those clubs attention to that issue was enough for them to take a more careful look at it. And as Dr. York suggested, we think that there is a direct correlation between talking about it, investigating it, and the drop that we saw this year as clubs changed their behavior as a result. So that's not a conclusion, that's a good first step, but that's the sort of thing that we will need to continue to do this offseason and future off seasons as we examine that data.

Dr. York: I'll add that none of those clubs were actually aware that they had more preseason concussions than other clubs. Without Quintiles surveillance and data reporting and watching this over a three-year period, Quintiles and our committees probably would not have recognized this either. Keeping the data the way that we do and looking at it in as many ways possible and always finding a new way to do it will lead to improvements.

How are you determining whether increase in concussion is from culture change and self-reporting or from additional injuries?

Jeff Miller: The first thing you do as it relates to the culture change aspect of this and players self-reporting, is to spend a lot of time with the medical staff at each particular club. We'll go through with them all the concussive injuries they suffered. And we will talk to them about those and get their reaction as to whether the players self-report and what the mechanism was of how they learned about it. Was it the ATC calling down, was it the team physician identifying it, was it the players self-reporting, etc. So we will go through that. I do think that we'll spend some time thinking through, too, as it relates to work being done by the epidemiologists, whether we want to collect that information in more formal way. The nature of the injury reporting is important.