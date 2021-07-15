NFL'S SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD AWARDS $4 MILLION IN RESEARCH FUNDING ON HAMSTRING INJURIES

This award concludes the Request for Proposals process initiated by the SAB in September 2020. It is the second round of medical research funding awarded by the SAB, founded in 2016 and chaired by Peter Chiarelli, U.S. Army General (Retired). Gen. Chiarelli formed a board of leading independent researchers, experts, doctors, scientists and clinicians to develop and lead a clear process to identify and support compelling proposals for $40 million in scientific research funded by the NFL. In 2018, following the recommendation of the SAB, the NFL awarded a total of $35 million to five projects for medical research primarily dedicated to neuroscience. To learn more about the NFL's Scientific Advisory Board, click here.