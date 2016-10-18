NFL Releases 2016 Health and Safety Report

Fifth Annual Report Includes Preview of Play Smart. Play Safe. Initiative, Along with Summary of Current Progress, Programs and Efforts

The National Football League today released the 2016 Health and Safety Report, which includes a preview of what is to come under the NFL's new Play Smart. Play Safe. initiative, along with a summary of progress, programs and efforts currently underway. The 2016 report can be found here.

"Our goal is to better inform our players, clubs and NFL fans of what we are doing to make football safer at all levels," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter introducing the 2016 NFL Health and Safety Report. "Our work toward this goal will never be finished—as we continue to learn more from science, data, collaboration with independent experts and experience, we will make further changes. I look forward to reporting even more progress this time next year."

In September, Commissioner Goodell announced the launch of Play Smart. Play Safe. —an initiative to drive progress in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of head injuries, enhance medical protocols and further improve the way the game is taught and played. To begin the initiative, the NFL and its 32 club owners pledged an additional $100 million in support of independent medical research and engineering advancements—building on the $100 million that the NFL and its partners are already spending on medical and neuroscience research.

Since 2012, the NFL has released an annual report highlighting the league's ongoing commitment to health and safety. The NFL's fifth annual report includes information and updates under the four overarching pillars of the Play Smart. Play Safe.initiative: