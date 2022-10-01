NFL-NFLPA Joint Statement on Investigation into the Application of the Concussion Protocol Involving Tua Tagovailoa

The joint NFL-NFLPA investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains ongoing. Therefore, we have not made any conclusions about medical errors or protocol violations.

The NFL and the NFLPA agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety. The NFLPA's Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL's Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term "Gross Motor Instability" and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process.