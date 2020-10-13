NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 Monitoring Testing Results: Oct. 4 – Oct. 10

Published: Oct 13, 2020 at 05:52 AM

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for October 4 – October 10.

During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access to club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for October 4 – October 10:

  • 37,912 tests were administered to a total of 7,820 players and team personnel.
  • 14,713 tests were administered to 2,456 players; 23,199 tests were administered to 5,364 personnel.
  • There were eight new confirmed positive tests among players and seven new confirmed positives among other personnel.

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Oct 10:

  • During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 – Oct 10, 39 players and 60 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
  • More than 400,000 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Oct 10 period.

