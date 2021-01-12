NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 Monitoring Testing Results: Jan. 3 - Jan. 9

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for January 3 – January 9.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.
Monitoring Testing results for January 3 – January 9:
- 17,459 tests were administered to a total of 2,933 players and team personnel.
- 6,850 tests were administered to 1,037 players; 10,609 tests were administered to 1,896 personnel.
- There were 3 new confirmed positive tests among players and 22 new confirmed positives among other personnel.
Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Jan 9:
- During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 – Jan 2, 259 players and 454 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
- Approximately 939,680 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Jan 9 period.