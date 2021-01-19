NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 Monitoring Testing Results: Jan. 10 - Jan. 16

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for January 10 – January 16.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.
Monitoring Testing results for January 10– January 16:
- 9,873 tests were administered to a total of 1,606 players and team personnel.
- 3,888 tests were administered to 590 players; 5,985 tests were administered to 1,016 personnel.
- There were 3 new confirmed positive tests among players and 6 new confirmed positives among other personnel.
Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Jan 16:
- During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 – Jan 16, 262 players and 460 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
- Approximately 949,550 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Jan 16 period.