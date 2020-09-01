NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 Monitoring Testing Results: Aug. 21 – Aug. 29

Published: Sep 01, 2020 at 04:26 AM

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for August 21– August 29.

During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access to club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for August 21 – August 29:

  • 58,621 tests were administered to a total of 8,739 players and team personnel.
  • 23,279 tests were administered to 2,747 players; 35,342 tests were administered to 5,992 personnel.
  • There were four new confirmed positive tests among players and six new confirmed positives among other personnel.

Related Content

news

NFL Medical Experts Take Part in Emerson Health's Concussion Diagnosis and Management Conference

news

Seven Professional Sports Leagues and International Federations Hold Seventh Joint Session to Advance the Health and Safety of Sports

news

NFL Announces Crowd-Sourced Challenge to Further Improve Safety and Consistency of Playing Surfaces

news

Knowledge sharing at DFL and NFL Medical Conference 

news

Transcript, Fall League Meeting Health and Safety Media Briefing, October 17, 2023

news

NFL, Premier League Discuss Latest Advancements in Player Health and Safety 

news

Top Finishers in NFL Data Challenge Improve League's Ability to Predict Injuries on the Field Using AI

news

Transcript, Player Health and Safety Preseason Media Briefing, August 16, 2023

news

NFL Announces 2023 Roster of Medical Students Participating in League-Wide "Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative"

news

NFL and NFLPA Commit Additional Half Million Dollars to Fund Studies of Innovative Pain Management Solutions, including CBD

news

NFL Expands Smart Heart Sports Coalition to Include 26 Members, Continuing to Drive CPR and AED Advocacy

news

Transcript, Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative Program Expansion Press Call, May 22, 2023