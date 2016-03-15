Fifteen High Schools Awarded $50,000 Each to Fund Athletic Trainers

Ten additional high schools will receive an athletic safety presentation given by a local athletic trainer and a safety kit, which includes a Hydration Starter Kit from Gatorade and educational materials.

"This effort addresses a critical need and provides the means for these high schools to establish athletic training programs that will enhance the health and safety of their student athletes," said Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President of Health and Safety Policy. "This is an area of priority for us, and we will continue to work with our partners to expand access to athletic trainers in more schools across the country."

Athletic trainers play a vital role in the health and safety of athletes. A recent study from the American Academy of Pediatrics showed that the presence of athletic trainers resulted in lower overall injury rates, improved diagnosis and return-to-play decisions for concussion and other injuries, and fewer recurrent injuries for student athletes. However, nearly two-thirds of high schools lack a full-time athletic trainer and almost thirty percent do not have access to any athletic training services. This grant contest helps to tackle this need by providing schools with the necessary funding, educational resources and programmatic support to put athletic trainers on the sidelines and better protect their athletes.

"A top priority of the National Athletic Trainers' Association is the health and safety of the high school athlete," said NATA President Scott Sailor, EdD, ATC. "Through our partnership with the NFL, Gatorade and Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society, more students will be protected with the best possible safety measures in place."

The grant contest, which launched in October, is an extension of the partners' athletic training outreach program. The partners have committed more than $3 million to help fund athletic trainers in communities nationwide. To date, the outreach program has impacted an estimated 160,000 student athletes across more than 670 schools.

"We understand the importance of secondary school athletic trainers and believe partnerships like this one are key to ensuring youth athlete safety," said Jeff Kearney, head of Gatorade Sports Marketing. "This program has brought us one step closer to the ultimate goal of having a full-time athletic trainer in every high school in the country, and we are proud to have worked with the NFL, NATA and PFATS on this important initiative."