NFL and AWS Artificial Intelligence Challenge Awards $100,000 for New Ways to Automatically Detect Players' Helmet Impacts, Further Strengthening Safety Efforts

More than 1,000 data analysts from 65 countries competed in the challenge and five winning models were awarded a total of $100,000. Kippei Matsuda from Osaka, Japan took the top prize of $50,000, followed by Takuya Ito from Tokyo, Japan who received $25,000. Third, fourth and fifth place finishers received $13,000, $7,000 and $5,000, respectively. The NFL gave data scientists access to NFL game data and challenged them to build on last season’s competition, which had crowdsourced models to detect helmet impacts from NFL game footage, to now be able to automatically identify the specific players involved in each helmet impact.

"This was the most exciting competition I've ever experienced," said first-place finisher Kippei Matsuda. "It's a very common task for computer vision to detect objects in 2D images, but this challenge required us to consider higher dimensional data such as the 3D location of players on the field. NFL videos are also fun to watch, which is very important since we need to see the data again and again during the competition. I would be honored if my AI can help improve the safety of NFL players."

These new computer vision models will also help the NFL and AWS continue to build the "Digital Athlete," a virtual representation of an NFL player that can be used to better predict and, eventually, help prevent player injury. By inputting the wealth of data produced by each NFL play, the Digital Athlete's algorithms can run infinite simulations of in-game scenarios to understand the impact on player health and safety. The Digital Athlete will ultimately help the NFL and its clubs to develop individualized training and recovery regimens, conduct real-time risk analysis for injury during games, and identify and evaluate additional player safety initiatives.

"AWS and the NFL are fostering an understanding of how to treat and rehabilitate injuries in the near term and eventually predict and prevent injuries in the future leveraging data," said Dr. Priya Ponnapalli, Senior Manager at the Amazon Machine Learning (ML) Solutions Lab. "New computer vision models developed in this challenge, and the hard work put in by all the teams involved, bring us steps closer to our goal and I couldn't be more thrilled to see how this work transforms the sport in the coming years."

About the NFL's Player Health and Safety Initiatives

The NFL is committed to advancing progress in the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of sports-related injuries. The league's approach to player health and safety is rooted in the collection and analysis of data to help guide its continuous efforts to understand and reduce injury, and protect players. Data and science are the foundation of the NFL's efforts to further enhance medical protocols, improve the way our game is taught and played, and stimulate the development of new and improved protective equipment, including helmets. For more information about the NFL's health and safety efforts, please visit www.NFL.com/PlayerHealthAndSafety.