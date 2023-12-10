Around the NFL

Zach Ertz had serious conversations with six teams in playoff hunt; free-agent TE remains patient

Published: Dec 10, 2023 at 10:35 AM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Free-agent tight end Zach Ertz is biding his time as he looks to earn a second Super Bowl ring. 

The three-time Pro Bowler has had serious conversations with six teams in the playoff hunt, but remains patient as he seeks the right fit, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per a source.

Ertz, who requested his release from the Cardinals on Nov. 30., is an ideal fit to several teams in position for a playoff run. Which contenders are looking to acquire the 33-year-old's services is anyone's guess, but there are some glaring candidates.

Of course, a reunion with the Philadelphia Eagles appears to be the most logical fit. Ertz, a former second-round pick, spent his first eight seasons in Philadelphia and was instrumental in the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2017. Former teammate and understudy, Dallas Goedert, is set to return Sunday night after missing the past three games due to a fractured forearm, but depth is essential in late January. Ertz re-joining Philly would seemingly be a seamless transition late in the season.

Baltimore is a potential new destination for Ertz that offers plenty of intrigue. With Mark Andrews out with an ankle injury, the Ravens have managed to win their last two games without the star TE. But Ertz's distinguished feature as a pass-catcher seems ideal for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's built a stellar repertoire with Andrews since entering the league. While Andrews has an "outside chance" at returning for a late run, Ertz could provide that same level of production and serve as an insurance signing for the Ravens.

Could Miami look to add the veteran TE to its high-powered and imaginative offense? Will the Green Bay Packers aim to boost Jordan Love's weapons for the stretch run? Will the Lions add a veteran presence alongside rookie Sam LaPorta? Are bubble teams like the Colts, Texans, Rams and Saints looking to upgrade? Would powerhouses like the Chiefs or 49ers sign Ertz for depth?

There are several possibilities for Ertz, which is perhaps why the veteran will remain patient.

