Yale's Tyler Varga delays pro-day workout

Representatives from three NFL teams were on hand for Yale's pro day on March 26, when four players from Yale and an assortment of other players from area small schools worked out at the Connecticut Sportsplex in New Branford, Conn.
Yale doesn't have an indoor football facility, which is why the pro day went off-campus.
Free safety Charles Cook (6-foot-2 7/8, 216 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 and 4.59 seconds. He had a 38 1/2-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-9 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.31 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.32 seconds. Cook had 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Cook was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs, starting out as a free safety and then playing a hybrid strong safety/linebacker role. His best position, however, is free safety. Cook is a free-agent possibility for a team following the conclusion of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Fullback Tyler Varga -- who was at the NFL Scouting Combine -- did not participate in Yale's pro day, but did work out on March 31 at a sports complex in Hartford, Conn.
Varga (5-10 1/2, 222) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.69 and 4.72 seconds. He had a 38 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-9 broad jump.
Also at that workout was Sacred Heart defensive back Gordon Hill (5-10 3/4, 212). Hill ran the 40 in 4.65 and 4.64 seconds. He had a 37-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-10 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.45 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.35 seconds. Hill had a good positional workout and is a free-agent candidate for a team following the 2015 NFL Draft.