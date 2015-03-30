Yale's Tyler Varga delays pro-day workout

Free safety Charles Cook (6-foot-2 7/8, 216 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 and 4.59 seconds. He had a 38 1/2-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-9 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.31 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.32 seconds. Cook had 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Cook was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs, starting out as a free safety and then playing a hybrid strong safety/linebacker role. His best position, however, is free safety. Cook is a free-agent possibility for a team following the conclusion of the 2015 NFL Draft.