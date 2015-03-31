Wyoming's Mark Nzeocha unable to work out at pro day

Representatives from five NFL teams were on hand for Wyoming's pro day on March 12, when 14 players worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
Outside linebacker Mark Nzeocha, who was at the NFL Scouting Combine, was injured and unable to work out. No individual workout has been scheduled yet.
Outside linebacker Devyn Harris (6-foot-2 1/8, 229 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.83 and 4.87 seconds. He had a 31 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-3 broad jump. Harris did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.4 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.4 seconds. He also performed 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Harris had a nice positional workout, and he's a free-agent possibility for a team following the 2015 NFL Draft.