Wyoming's Josh Allen intends to enter 2018 NFL Draft

Allen, who didn't receive a single scholarship offer from an FBS school out of high school, entered this season to a lot of hype, but it was a trying year for him in 2017. He failed to impress in early-season games against Power 5 opponents, throwing zero TDs and three INTs in losses to Iowa and Oregon. He suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder in November and missed the final two games of the regular season before returning for Wyoming's bowl game Friday. He finished strong, though, earning MVP honors in the Potato Bowl, completing 11 of 19 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Broncos president of football operations/GM John Elway was among those in attendance for the game.