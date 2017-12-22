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Wyoming's Josh Allen intends to enter 2018 NFL Draft

Published: Dec 22, 2017 at 11:38 AM
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Dan Parr

Senior Editor, Draft Strategy

Josh Allen is moving on to the NFL.

The Wyoming QB announced on Friday after the Cowboys' 37-14 Potato Bowl win over Central Michigan that he intends to apply for early entry into the 2018 draft.

A fourth-year junior, Allen might be the most talented prospect at his position. He also might be the nation's most polarizing prospect, drawing comps from Ben Roethlisberger -- a two-time Super Bowl champion -- to Jake Locker -- a draft bust. Add one more name to the list of comps for the Wyoming QB: NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks, who scouted Allen in person on Friday, compared him to Blake Bortles after watching his performance against CMU.

Allen, who didn't receive a single scholarship offer from an FBS school out of high school, entered this season to a lot of hype, but it was a trying year for him in 2017. He failed to impress in early-season games against Power 5 opponents, throwing zero TDs and three INTs in losses to Iowa and Oregon. He suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder in November and missed the final two games of the regular season before returning for Wyoming's bowl game Friday. He finished strong, though, earning MVP honors in the Potato Bowl, completing 11 of 19 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Broncos president of football operations/GM John Elway was among those in attendance for the game.

He finishes his career with a completion rate of 56.2 percent with 44 TD passes and 21 interceptions.

Allen has all the traits to leave NFL evaluators drooling, but his poor performances against top competition and lack of polish in the pocket will give some scouts pause. He will be one of the most highly debated prospects leading up to the draft in April.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter _@NFLCFB_.

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