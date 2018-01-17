WSU OL Cody O'Connell mourns Tyler Hilinski's death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- With all his previous focus on a future in pro football this week at the East-West Shrine Game, Cody O'Connell received a most difficult emotional jolt from nearly 3,000 miles away with the Tuesday news that his Washington State teammate and quarterback, Tyler Hilinski, had died of a gunshot wound authorities believe to be self-inflicted. However, he didn't give a thought to sitting out practice Wednesday to grieve for his friend, whom he protected as a starting offensive lineman.