WR Brandin Cooks on helping Texans win Week 18: 'You never suit up to lose'

"Well, you never suit up to lose, right?" Cooks said on Adam Schefter's podcast, per the Dallas Morning News. "And so you know that No. 1 pick is out there, but at the end of the day, you go out between those white lines you're putting out your resume, so as a competitor you're not going out there saying 'I'm not going to give them my all because I want the Texans to have the No. 1 pick.' You go out there, you give it your all, and let the chips fall where they fall, and they just happen to be one of those situations where it was a nail bitter, and most people were probably like, 'Wait, why are you guys winning?' We don't play to lose, at least from a player's standpoint."