With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

College football lost one of its most legendary coaches on Sunday when Bobby Bowden died at the age of 91, succumbing to a terminal illness he publicly revealed in July. While Bowden didn't disclose his condition at the time, his son, Terry, said shortly thereafter that the College Football Hall of Famer had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bobby Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on July 21. "My wife, Ann, and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bowden parlayed his fatherly, down-to-earth demeanor into close relationships with coaches, recruits, players, administrators and media alike. He was a disarming storyteller with all the charm of a salesman, but none of the phoniness. He was also a hard-driving coach, to be sure, but one who met heart-wrenching losses with immediate perspective, and swapped in his favorite pejorative -- "Dadgum!" -- in place of any cursing. He and his wife, Ann, were married for 72 years. Three of their six children went into the coaching profession: Tommy, a 10-year head coach at Clemson; Terry, who led an undefeated Auburn team in 1993 and currently coaches at Louisiana-Monroe; and Jeff, who was an assistant coach at six schools, including offensive coordinator at FSU under his father.

Bowden was a college head coach for 44 years: four at Howard College (now known as Samford University), six at West Virginia from 1970-75, then 34 at Florida State. Bowden never coached in the NFL, even as an assistant, but once acknowledged being courted by the Atlanta Falcons.

While his two national championships came during Florida State's membership in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Bowden built the program into a national power without the help of conference membership. Long before FSU joined the ACC in 1992, the Seminoles were among college football's top teams as an independent. Bowden took over a downtrodden Seminoles program in 1976 that had gone 4-29 over the three prior seasons. The Seminoles went 5-6 in Bowden's first year, marking the only losing season of his 34-year tenure in Tallahassee. Bowden reached back-to-back Orange Bowls in the 1979 and 1980 seasons, his fourth and fifth at FSU.