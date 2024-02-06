 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Winning DROTY would cap outstanding rookie year for Texans' Will Anderson: 'It was marked big on my goal sheet'

Published: Feb 06, 2024 at 06:06 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

After helping to forge a Texas-sized turnaround, Will Anderson's hoping to knock one more goal off his rookie list.

Anderson's a finalist for The Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and he's hoped to bring home the hardware since the Houston Texans selected him third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"It was on my goal sheet, 100 percent," Anderson told NFL.com at Friday's Pro Bowl Games practice. "It was marked big on my goal sheet: NFL Defensive Rooke of the Year. Just to be in this position is a blessing."

Anderson's fellow finalists consist of fellow Pro Bowler Devon Witherspoon of the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner.

Among his competition, Anderson can boast having helped the Texans to an AFC South title and a wild-card win. No one else in the field won a division title or a playoff game.

Anderson was a driving force in both team accomplishments, posting seven sacks (fourth among rookies), 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 22 QB hits (first among rookies).

Related Links

Should Anderson garner DROTY, he'd become the third Texans player to do so, joining linebacker Brian Cushing (2009) and his head coach, DeMeco Ryans (2006). More history could potentially follow, as Anderson and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud have a chance to win both of the league's top rookie honors a year after the New York Jets pulled off the feat with wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner. Only three teammate tandems have ever won OROTY and DROTY in the same season.

"Yeah, I think it would be great," Anderson said. "I know C.J.'s been unbelievable this year. Hats off to him. He helped us win a lot of games and if it wasn't for C.J., I don't know where we would be. He helped us do a lot of things and achieve a lot of things this year. It would be very special just to have that type of history going into Texas, but more so for the city and the team."

Indeed, it would be a fitting end to a remarkable season in Houston. Having suffered through three straight seasons with no more than four wins, the Texans' turnaround to division and playoff-game winners changed the narrative for Houston.

In addition to Anderson and Stroud's candidacies, Ryans is also a finalist for coach of the year and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is one for assistant coach of the year.

It could be a big night for Houston Thursday at NFL Honors.

However it plays out for Anderson and Co., 2023's success has provided motivation to reach even greater heights in 2024.

"I'm so excited about next season, I can't stop thinking about it," Anderson said. "How much better we're going to get. You get in some more players who have that same mindset, that same mentality and just keep building off of that. So, I can't wait for next year."

Related Content

news

Niners kicker Jake Moody feels prepared for Super Bowl moment after learning from painful misses

Jake Moody made 21 of 25 field goals in the regular season, but his misses have been crushing, costing the 49ers two wins. However, he now knows how to overcome early disappointment. In Super Bowl LVIII, that could be all the difference.
news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan pushes back against 'game manager' narrative following QB Brock Purdy

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't shy from speaking honestly about the game manager narrative that has followed QB Brock Purdy all the way toward Super Bowl LVIII.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says he's not worried 'at all' about practice field ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday dismissed concerns about the turf his team will practice on at UNLV this week ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII bout versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift's record Grammy win: I'll have to come home with 'some hardware too'

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce told reporters on Monday that he'll need to come back with a Lombardi Trophy after Taylor Swift won a record fourth Grammy for Album of the Year on Sunday.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses legalized gambling, officiating, player safety ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of league topics on Monday -- including the game's integrity in regard to legalized gambling, the current state of officiating, diversity initiatives and player health and safety -- during his news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night.
news

Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pec) unsure if he'll practice this week ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs star guard Joe Thuney's status for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday remains up in the air. Thuney told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport from Opening Night that he's still unsure whether he'll practice this week.
news

Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

Players and coaches from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers fielded questions at Allegiant Stadium on Super Bowl Opening Night in Las Vegas about everything from Super Bowl LVIII, the week ahead and beyond.
news

Giants hiring Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen as new DC

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to be their next DC, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

NFL announces Eagles as designated team for Brazil game

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday the Philadelphia Eagles will be the designated team for the league's first-ever game in São Paulo, Brazil.
news

Commanders' Dan Quinn on second chance as head coach: 'You can't turn back the clock, but you do have to learn the lesson'

Speaking to the media for the first time since Washington announced him as its next head coach, Dan Quinn reflected on his history and his determination to take what he learned from his first coaching stint with the Falcons.
news

Raheem Morris on returning to Falcons as head coach: 'Coming back home, this is certainly the best feeling in the world'

The Atlanta Falcons introduced their newest head coach, Raheem Morris, who is no stranger to the organization. Having been a part of their coaching staff for four years, Morris said getting this job is "coming home."