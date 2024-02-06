Winning DROTY would cap outstanding rookie year for Texans' Will Anderson: 'It was marked big on my goal sheet'

Should Anderson garner DROTY, he'd become the third Texans player to do so, joining linebacker Brian Cushing (2009) and his head coach, DeMeco Ryans (2006). More history could potentially follow, as Anderson and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud have a chance to win both of the league's top rookie honors a year after the New York Jets pulled off the feat with wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner. Only three teammate tandems have ever won OROTY and DROTY in the same season.

"Yeah, I think it would be great," Anderson said. "I know C.J.'s been unbelievable this year. Hats off to him. He helped us win a lot of games and if it wasn't for C.J., I don't know where we would be. He helped us do a lot of things and achieve a lot of things this year. It would be very special just to have that type of history going into Texas, but more so for the city and the team."

Indeed, it would be a fitting end to a remarkable season in Houston. Having suffered through three straight seasons with no more than four wins, the Texans' turnaround to division and playoff-game winners changed the narrative for Houston.

In addition to Anderson and Stroud's candidacies, Ryans is also a finalist for coach of the year and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is one for assistant coach of the year.

It could be a big night for Houston Thursday at NFL Honors.

However it plays out for Anderson and Co., 2023's success has provided motivation to reach even greater heights in 2024.