Winners and losers from Week 4 in college football

The Rebels rolled at home over previously unbeaten Georgia, and the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly was very much on target with his passing. Kelly completed 15 of 20 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns, and did some significant damage on the ground as a rusher as well (4 for 53, TD). Perhaps more importantly, the poor decisions that sometimes plague the senior were no issue on Saturday. He threw no interceptions and picked apart the Bulldogs secondary until he was no longer needed in a 45-14 rout.