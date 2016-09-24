Winners and losers from Week 4 in college football

Published: Sep 24, 2016 at 03:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Week 4 of the college football season came with plenty of heroes and a few goats as well. College Football 24/7 takes a look some draft prospects who made some noise, for better or worse.

Winners

Dalvin Cook, RB, FSU

So, you thought something wasn't quite right with the Seminoles star entering Week 4? South Florida learned otherwise Saturday, allowing 267 yards to the junior (nearly 10 yards per carry) in a 55-35 FSU win. It was a career-best game for Cook, who will look to carry his newfound momentum into a conference game next week against a North Carolina defense that might have to oblige. UNC's run defense ranked 106th in the nation entering Week 4 and was gashed for 281 yards by Pitt on Saturday.

The Rebels rolled at home over previously unbeaten Georgia, and the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly was very much on target with his passing. Kelly completed 15 of 20 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns, and did some significant damage on the ground as a rusher as well (4 for 53, TD). Perhaps more importantly, the poor decisions that sometimes plague the senior were no issue on Saturday. He threw no interceptions and picked apart the Bulldogs secondary until he was no longer needed in a 45-14 rout.

Josh Dobbs, QB Tennessee

Although the senior played poorly early on, Dobbs found his groove and ended up throwing four touchdown passes against Florida in a 38-28 home win. The significance can't be understated for a Volunteers program that hadn't beaten the rival Gators since 2004. Although he completed just 16 of 32 passes, Dobbs was victimized by a few drops and still passed for 319 yards, adding another 80 yards rushing. If Dobbs is remembered for nothing else by UT fans, he'll be known as the quarterback who broke a demoralizing streak and, at the same time, helped give coach Butch Jones a badly needed win over a key rival.

Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

Lawson sacked LSU's Danny Etling twice in Auburn's 18-13 win, and one of them had as much to do with AU's victory as anything. With LSU driving for potential game-winning points on the game's final possession, Lawson dropped Etling for a 7-yard loss with 22 seconds remaining, forcing LSU to call its final timeout. A few plays later, LSU ran out of time after a would-be LSU touchdown was waved off on a replay ruling. Lawson also was credited with three quarterback hurries. The talented but oft-injured junior now has three sacks on the year.

T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin

The younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt had a day to remember in Wisconsin's 30-6 win over Michigan State on Saturday, notching 2.5 sacks among 3.5 tackles for loss, with a pass breakup and a pair of quarterback hurries. He also got a tip of the hat from his older brother.

*Ryan Switzer, WR, North Carolina *

In a 37-36 win over Pittsburgh, Switzer gave the Panthers secondary fits with 16 receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw for 453 yards and five touchdowns on the day, but primarily relied on Switzer in completing 35 passes. If Switzer's name sounds familiar, you might recall the social media buzz he created last year with a backflip catch. Fall Saturday buzz, however, beats an offseason trick video every time.

Losers

*Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia *

It wasn't Chubb's day for a number of reasons. He left a loss to Ole Miss in the second quarter with an ankle injury, leaving him with his lowest rushing total of the season (57 yards). By the time Chubb came out of the game, there wasn't much point in the Bulldogs offense running the ball, anyway. Ole Miss, which won 45-14, was ahead 24-0 at the time.

*Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State *

The 6-foot-6 Spartans defensive lineman made only one assisted tackle on the day in a 30-6 loss to the Badgers. As NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter noted during the game, McDowell's length isn't always a plus, particularly against an offense like Wisconsin's that plays a drive-blocking, power style.

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU

The Cougars senior was intercepted three times in a 35-32 loss to West Virginia, the second BYU game in the last three that Hill has thrown three picks. One of those was returned 55 yards for a touchdown, and the other two came on the Cougars' last two possessions.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW