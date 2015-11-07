Winners and losers from Week 10 in college football

The 10th weekend of the college football season brought with it more than its share of heroes and goats. College Football 24/7 takes a look at who had a game to remember, and who needs to turn the page:
Winners
*Derrick Henry:*The Alabama running back had a huge night with 38 carries for 210 yards in a 30-16 win over LSU, tying Tim Tebow's SEC mark for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown (14). The junior's 38 carries were a career-high. He should also find himself closer to the center of the Heisman Trophy conversation, particularly given that his performance came opposite of Leonard Fournette's least productive game of the season.
Deshaun Watson:Clemson's quarterback piled up 404 total yards without a turnover in leading the Tigers to a crucial 23-13 win over Florida State.
DeShone Kizer: Notre Dame's young quarterback threw five more touchdown passes in a 42-30 win over Pittsburgh.
Hunter Henry: Arkansas senior quarterback Brandon Allen threw 45 forward passes Saturday, but none of them were as valuable as a desperation backward pass tossed by the Razorbacks' star tight end, Henry.
Bryan Cox Jr.: The son of former NFL star Bryan Cox led Florida in tackles with nine Saturday in a defensive struggle. The Gators held on for a 9-7 win over Vanderbilt. And on a day when Vanderbilt only attempted 14 passes, Cox recorded 1.5 sacks.
James Washington: Oklahoma State's hero in a caught three touchdown passes and averaged 36.8 yards per catch (5 for 184).
Mike Riley: What has been a miserable first season for Riley as Nebraska's head coach desperately needed a signature victory for fans to hang their offseason hats on. They got it Saturday with a 39-38 win over previously undefeated Michigan State.
Losers
Trevone Boykin: TCU's spectacular quarterback threw for more than 400 yards again, but he might have lost both a CFP berth and the Heisman Trophy in a single afternoon with a four-interception game against Oklahoma State.
Leonard Fournette: The LSU star couldn't find a hole against Alabama, rushing for 31 yards on 19 carries -- 162 yards below his season average. The sophomore's hopes for the Heisman Trophy also absorbed a blow, although Boykin's aforementioned struggles could prevent some Heisman voters from jumping off the Fournette wagon.
Hugh Freeze: The Ole Miss coach lost any legitimate hope of an SEC title in an overtime loss to Arkansas.