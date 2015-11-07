Winners and losers from Week 10 in college football

*Derrick Henry:*The Alabama running back had a huge night with 38 carries for 210 yards in a 30-16 win over LSU, tying Tim Tebow's SEC mark for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown (14). The junior's 38 carries were a career-high. He should also find himself closer to the center of the Heisman Trophy conversation, particularly given that his performance came opposite of Leonard Fournette's least productive game of the season.