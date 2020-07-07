Winners and losers from Patrick Mahomes' contract extension

Trending up

Patrick Mahomes: The news had barely trickled out before Debbie Downers said that Mahomes had sold himself short. I don't buy that argument. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the 10-year deal is worth up to $503 million, with a rolling guarantee structure that would pay Mahomes $477 million over 12 seasons. Mahomes will be fully guaranteed $63 million at signing and will have $103.5 million guaranteed by March of 2021 and $141.4 million guaranteed by March of 2022, if he's still on the roster at that point, according to Pelissero. (Feels like a safe bet!) Rapoport added that there is a no-trade clause in the deal.

These are still relatively broad strokes. But no matter how you slice up the contract, Mahomes' average salary has reset the quarterback market. Russell Wilson's average salary was $35 million; Mahomes' $477 million over 12 years averages $39.5 million. Andrew Luck signed the biggest contract in NFL history back in 2016 for $140 million; now Mahomes will be guaranteed more than that in the first 20 months of his contract.

No matter what "mechanisms" become guaranteed, the timing of the contract is a massive win for Mahomes and the Chiefs. Completing big business deals during the pandemic is complicated and will only get increasingly more so. Signing this contract before training camp was a priority for both sides and ensures Mahomes will not risk an injury playing on a rookie contract far below his value in 2020. His family's financial health is now secured for generations, and I'm never going to criticize a player for not maxing out every last dollar in exchange for long-term security.

While this commitment provides both sides security, it's a reflection of how Kansas City has proven to be football heaven for Mahomes. From the decision to let Mahomes learn behind Alex Smith to Andy Reid's play-calling to the organization's embrace of Mahomes supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, the organization has done well nurturing Mahomes' talent and impact. He would have transformed any team, but he clearly landed with the right one.