Winners and losers from college football fall camps

Steve Sarkisian: Sarkisian's standing as USC's head coach has obviously taken a hit after he was directed into a treatment program by athletic director Pat Haden. There's no way to know exactly how much job security he lost with his embarrassing display at the "Salute to Troy" event that triggered his treatment program, but it's safe to say he has some ground to make up. Haden, for his part, showed a level of confidence in Sarkisian's ability to rebound in leaving him in charge of a team with championship potential. Still, the coach's personal progress could play as much of a role in his future at USC as his program's progress on the field.