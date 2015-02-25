Will Seahawks target Byron Maxwell's replacement in draft?

Despite being the second-ranked cornerback in NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock's positional rankings, Peters is no sure thing to be taken early in the first round. He was booted off Washington's football team midseason and there are several other off-the-field concerns that scouts have about him. If he were to fall to the Seahawks at No. 31 overall, it might wind up being a steal for the team based on talent alone. It also would offer Peters the chance to become a teammate with his mentor, Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.