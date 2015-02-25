Will Seahawks target Byron Maxwell's replacement in draft?

Published: Feb 25, 2015 at 10:44 AM

The Seattle Seahawks are on an amazing run of success lately under Pete Carroll, and will be aiming for a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl when the 2015 season kicks off.

It won't be an easy hill to climb, however, as several key pieces of the team are scheduled to become free agents shortly. One big name in particular is cornerback Byron Maxwell, and several analysts on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" think the franchise will be targeting his replacement in the 2015 NFL Draft.

"They may be looking at a cornerback in the first round and the first one who sticks out to me is Marcus Peters," Curtis Conway said. "This is a young man who played a lot of press coverage with the Huskies against guys like Brandin Cooks, Jaelen Strong, Ty Montgomery. He was isolated against some pretty good wide receivers in the Pac-12 and held his own."

Despite being the second-ranked cornerback in NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock's positional rankings, Peters is no sure thing to be taken early in the first round. He was booted off Washington's football team midseason and there are several other off-the-field concerns that scouts have about him. If he were to fall to the Seahawks at No. 31 overall, it might wind up being a steal for the team based on talent alone. It also would offer Peters the chance to become a teammate with his mentor, Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

Former NFL general manager and current NFL Media analyst Charley Casserly agrees that the cornerback position is the one spot which Seattle could target early in the draft, but thinks the Seahawks might have to reach a little further down the rankings to grab one.

"Byron Maxwell is going to make too much money for them to keep him. Jeremy Lane is hurt. They need a corner opposite (Richard) Sherman," Casserly said. "I think Marcus Peters and Trae Waynes are going to be gone. I'm going to go with the third-ranked cornerback in my mind, Kevin Johnson of Wake Forest. Good all-around athlete who has the quickness and change of direction to play press (coverage). Has the hips and speed to play man. Very instinctive in zone."

» Daniel Jeremiah mock draft 3.0: Seahawks take play-making receiver

Other potential fits for the NFC champions, according to the "Path to the Draft" crew, include Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Bennett and Arizona State wide receiver Jaelen Strong.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.