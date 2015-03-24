Will Johnson of Texas State puts on a kicking show at pro day

Linebacker David Mayo (6-1, 235) ran the 40 in 4.75 and 4.7 seconds. He had a 34 1/2 vertical jump and a 9-foot broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.33 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.15 seconds. He also performed 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Mayo was Texas State's leading tackler last season -- registering 154 total tackles -- and looks like a prospect who could develop into a very good special teams player. That means Mayo's a possible priority free-agent pickup for a team following the draft.