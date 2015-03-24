Will Johnson of Texas State puts on a kicking show at pro day

Representatives from 19 NFL teams -- including Oakland Raiders director of college scouting Shaun Herock -- were present for Texas State's pro day on Monday, when 12 Bobcats players plus an additional 10 other players from area small schools worked out outdoors on FieldTurf.
Punter Will Johnson (6-foot-1 7/8, 206 pounds) put on a show. His punts had a five-second hangtime. He was able to make field goals from 50-to-55 yards out. Johnson is also a capable kickoff specialist. His best area is probably as a punter, but since he did such an unbelievable job as a placekicker Johnson could be a third-day selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. His versatility is a huge plus.
Cornerback Craig Mager (5-11, 197) stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was a top performer among cornerbacks in the 40-yard dash and broad jump. He also had a 38-inch vertical jump at the combine. Mager has added some weight since playing last season, but lost some since the combine. He had a very good positional workout.
Linebacker David Mayo (6-1, 235) ran the 40 in 4.75 and 4.7 seconds. He had a 34 1/2 vertical jump and a 9-foot broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.33 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.15 seconds. He also performed 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Mayo was Texas State's leading tackler last season -- registering 154 total tackles -- and looks like a prospect who could develop into a very good special teams player. That means Mayo's a possible priority free-agent pickup for a team following the draft.
Texas State's pro day, along with Texas-San Antonio's pro day, helped kick off on Monday what many refer to as "The Texas Cattle Drive." This is a busy week for pro day activity in the state of Texas. Texas' pro day is Tuesday, and SMU's is being held Wednesday. On Thursday, Houston and North Texas will host pro days. On Friday, TCU will hold its pro day.