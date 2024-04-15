Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's agent denies trade request from 49ers

Despite the optimism from Lynch, things might not be going swimmingly with negotiations. Aiyuk recently unfollowed the team on Instagram, a modern-day effort meant to signal a player is miffed during negotiations -- Deebo Samuel made a similar move during his contract talks with the Niners.

At this point, things haven't deteriorated to the point that Aiyuk's agent has sought a trade, but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen at some point down the road. We've seen big-name players traded right before or during the NFL draft (see A.J. Brown), so that's one soft deadline that should give a better indication of how things are going in the Bay Area than the social media posturing.