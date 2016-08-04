Wide receiver 2016 fantasy projections for all 32 teams

The Eagles will have a different look, as Doug Pederson takes over as the new head coach. He served as the offensive coordinator in Kansas City from 2013-2015, but Andy Reid did most of the play calling. Still, fantasy fans should note that just one wide receiver (Jeremy Maclin, 2015) has ever finished better than 44th in fantasy points at the position during those three years. Furthermore, Kansas City wideouts averaged just seven touchdowns a season as a unit under Pederson. ... In 2015, Jordan Matthews led the team in targets, catches, yards and touchdown catches. Of course, 60 percent of his yardage and all but one of his touchdowns came in the final nine contests.