Wide receiver 2016 fantasy projections for all 32 teams

The wide receiver position has become more important than ever around the world of fantasy football. In a league that throws the football more often than ever, and in some cases gears its rules toward helping the passing game, these athletic, swift and talented players are seeing more opportunities to produce in the stat sheets. If you don't believe me, just ask anyone who owned Antonio Brown or Odell Beckham Jr. last season.
That's why it's imperative to know how wideouts are likely to be used this season, from the big-name superstars all the way down to the players you might not know too well but could still come in and make an impact. How many of us were talking about Doug Baldwin or Allen Hurns in the 2015 preseason? To make educated predictions, you need to know how offenses, coaches and coordinators operate, along with any trends that surround their style of calling plays.
Luckily for you, my fantasy friends, I've done all the research and unearthed some interesting nuggets for your to wrap your brains around.
Below is a list of all 32 teams, including projections for the the wide receivers atop their current depth charts.
Arizona Cardinals
Michael Floyd:
Receptions: 64
Rec yds: 1,018
Rec TDs: 8
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 147.8
John Brown:
Receptions: 68
Rec yds: 1,013
Rec TDs: 7
Rush yds: 18
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 143.7
Larry Fitzgerald:
Receptions: 74
Rec yds: 998
Rec TDs: 7
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 141.8
The Cardinals threw the ball 56.6 percent of the time last season, and Larry Fitzgerald was the team's most targeted wide receiver (145). Michael Floyd, who is seen as a potential breakout candidate, was third at the position in targets (89) behind Fitzgerald and John Brown (101). ... Bruce Arians was either a head coach or coordinator in six consecutive years before taking over in Arizona. During that time, his system produced at least one top-20 fantasy wide receiver per season. However, Mike Wallace (2010-2011) was the lone wideout to finish better than 15th. ... In the last three seasons with the Cardinals, Arians' offense has produced one top-10 wideout (Fitzgerald, 2015).
Atlanta Falcons
Julio Jones:
Receptions: 124
Rec yds: 1,710
Rec TDs: 10
Rush yds: 3
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 229.3
Mohamed Sanu:
Receptions: 65
Rec yds: 770
Rec TDs: 4
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 99.0
The Falcons threw the football on 60.8 percent of their plays under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan last season. Not surprisingly, Julio Jones led the team with 203 targets. That was 133 more than the next wideout (Roddy White, 70). The second and third most targeted players on the team were a running back (Devonta Freeman, 97) and a tight end (Jacob Tamme, 59). ... Mohamed Sanu should eat up most of White's vacated targets, and then some. ... In his eight seasons as a coordinator, Shanahan's receivers have finished in the top 20 in fantasy points six times. That includes Pierre Garcon (13th, 2013) and Andre Johnson, who ranked second in 2008 and first in 2009 for the Texans.
Baltimore Ravens
Steve Smith Sr.:
Receptions: 67
Rec yds: 811
Rec TDs: 7
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 121.1
Kamar Aiken:
Receptions: 62
Rec yds: 772
Rec TDs: 5
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 107.2
The Ravens recorded a 64.6 pass percentage last season, which ranked fourth in the league. However, just three of the top seven players in terms of targets were wide receivers. To be fair, Steve Smith Sr. was on pace for 166 targets and over 1,500 yards before he blew out his Achilles. He's expected back in time for Week 1. ... Offensive coordinator Marc Trestman's most targeted wideout overall was Kamar Aiken (127), but he lost some luster when the Ravens added Mike Wallace. ... In Trestman's last 11 seasons as either a head coach or OC, his offense has produced nine 1,000-yard wideouts. Of course, he did have the great Jerry Rice (1995-96, 2002-03) in four of those seasons.
Buffalo Bills
Sammy Watkins:
Receptions: 72
Rec yds: 1,247
Rec TDs: 9
Rush yds: 5
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 177.2
The Bills threw the football 49.9 percent of the time last season under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. That ranked dead last in the league. In his previous three seasons in the same role with the 49ers, Roman's offenses never finished better than 30th in pass percentage. Furthermore, he never had a top 10 fantasy wide receiver. The highest a wideout ever finished was Michael Crabtree (14th) in 2012. ... Roman's leading fantasy wideout at the position finished 20.7 on average (2011-2014), but the good news is that Sammy Watkins (15th) bettered that trend in 2015. Barring setbacks in his return from an injured foot, he could push for top-10 fantasy totals among wideouts this year.
Carolina Panthers
Kelvin Benjamin:
Receptions: 74
Rec yds: 973
Rec TDs: 9
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 149.3
Devin Funchess:
Receptions: 46
Rec yds: 612
Rec TDs: 5
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 91.2
The return of Kelvin Benjamin could be huge for the Panthers and fantasy fans alike. As a rookie, he accounted for 45 percent of Carolina's targets and yardage at the position. He also scored nine of the team's 14 wideout touchdowns. ... Mike Shula has been an offensive coordinator for eight seasons at the NFL level. Benjmain is the lone wideout to post 1,000 or more yards in his system during that time. Over the last four seasons in Carolina, just two wideouts (Benjamin - 2014, Steve Smith - 2013) have seen 100-plus targets. What's more, tight end Greg Olsen has seen more targets than any wideout on the team since 2013. ... Ted Ginn led all of Carolina's wideouts in targets in 2015.
Chicago Bears
Alshon Jeffery:
Receptions: 95
Rec yds: 1,298
Rec TDs: 9
Rush yds: 20
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 183.8
Kevin White:
Receptions: 58
Rec yds: 851
Rec TDs: 6
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 121.1
Dowell Loggains had filled the role of offensive coordinator for two full seasons at the NFL level (Tennessee, 2012-13) before joining the Bears. In that time, his offenses threw the ball on 54 percent of the offensive snaps. In 2013, Kendall Wright recorded a career-high 94 catches for 1,079 yards, but he found the end zone just twice. ... Loggains' top wideout in those two seasons (Wright) averaged 125 targets. That total should increase with Alshon Jeffery, who projects to lead the team in most receiving categories this season. ... Kevin White, who missed his entire rookie season with an injured leg, participated in spring practices and should be good to go when the season starts.
Cincinnati Bengals
A.J. Green:
Receptions: 97
Rec yds: 1,341
Rec TDs: 10
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 192.1
Tyler Boyd:
Receptions: 47
Rec yds: 661
Rec TDs: 4
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 90.1
The Bengals hired former quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese to replace Hue Jackson, who left to coach the Cleveland Browns. He's never been an offensive coordinator in the pros. ... A.J. Green led the team in targets (132) for the fifth consecutive year, and he'll make it six in a row in 2016. Consider him a surefire top-20 overall selection. ... The Bengals lost wideouts Marvin Jones (Lions) and Mohamed Sanu (Falcons) as free agents, leaving a combined 152 targets for the taking between Brandon LaFell, rookie Tyler Boyd and Mario Alford. ... In Andy Dalton's five seasons as the team's starting quarterback, Cincinnati has fielded two top-30 fantasy wideouts just once (Green, Jones - 2012).
Cleveland Browns
Josh Gordon:
Receptions: 52
Rec yds: 813
Rec TDs: 7
Rush yds: 34
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 126.7
Corey Coleman:
Receptions: 64
Rec yds: 841
Rec TDs: 5
Rush yds: 27
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 114.8
In five seasons as either a head coach or offensive coordinator at the NFL level, Hue Jackson has produced just one top-10 fantasy wideout (A.J. Green, 2015). The next best fantasy finishers at the position were Laveranues Coles (13th, 2003) and Roddy White (14th, 2007). ... From 2005-2015, the Browns have had just two wideouts (Josh Gordon - 2013, Braylon Edwards - 2007) finish in the top 25 in fantasy points. The team's top fantasy wideout finished, on average, 25th in fantasy points during that time. In two of those seasons (2010, 2011), the team didn't even have a single top-50 receiver. Travis Benjamin (29th) was their best fantasy wideout last season, but he's now in San Diego.
Dallas Cowboys
Dez Bryant:
Receptions: 78
Rec yds: 1,225
Rec TDs: 10
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 2
Fantasy points: 178.5
Terrance Williams:
Receptions: 48
Rec yds: 680
Rec TDs: 4
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 90.0
Scott Linehan has produced nine top-10 fantasy wideouts in 14 seasons as either a head coach or offensive coordinator. Of course, he's coached elite receivers like Randy Moss, Torry Holt, Calvin Johnson and Dez Bryant in that time. The lone non-elite wideout who's finished in the top 10 under his watch was Chris Chambers (9th, 2005). ... From 2010-2013, Johnson finished in the top six in fantasy points among wideouts under Linehan, including two No. 1 finishes. In his lone full season with Linehan at the helm, Bryant ranked third in fantasy points. ... Last season, when Bryant was injured and missed time, Linehan failed to produce a top-15 wideout for just the second time in his career.
Denver Broncos
Demaryius Thomas:
Receptions: 84
Rec yds: 1,228
Rec TDs: 7
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 164.8
Emmanuel Sanders:
Receptions: 70
Rec yds: 997
Rec TDs: 7
Rush yds: 33
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 143.0
In Gary Kubiak's four seasons (2010-2013) as the head coach in Houston with Rick Dennison as his offensive coordinator, the Texans threw the ball more than 60 percent of the time once. Still, their top receiver (Andre Johnson) finished no worse than 12th in fantasy points in three full seasons under their watch. That includes a pair of top eight finishes. However, A.J. scored a combined 17 touchdowns in those three full campaigns. ... Aside from Johnson, no other Texans wideout finished better than 47th in points. ... Demaryius Thomas averaged 12.6 fantasy points per game with Peyton Manning under center. Without him, Thomas has averaged a mediocre 6.7 fantasy points per game.
Detroit Lions
Golden Tate:
Receptions: 90
Rec yds: 1,035
Rec TDs: 8
Rush yds: 33
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 151.5
Marvin Jones:
Receptions: 67
Rec yds: 986
Rec TDs: 6
Rush yds: 53
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 139.9
In nine games under offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter last season, the Lions threw the football 359 times. Calvin Johnson was targeted 81 times and scored six touchdowns during that stretch. With Megatron now retired, the team will have around 150 targets available in what figures to be a pass-laden offense. ... Golden Tate, who finished second in targets behind Johnson last season, caught more than 70 percent of the passes thrown in his direction. He's now in the mix as a borderline No. 2 or 3 fantasy option. ... Marvin Jones, who projects to start opposite Tate this season, has never been targeted more than 103 times in a season during his NFL career. That should change in 2016.
Green Bay Packers
Jordy Nelson:
Receptions: 82
Rec yds: 1,264
Rec TDs: 9
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 178.4
Randall Cobb:
Receptions: 73
Rec yds: 1,067
Rec TDs: 8
Rush yds: 36
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 156.3
The Packers threw the football just 58.7 percent of the time in Edgar Bennett's first season as the team's offensive coordinator, which ranked 18th in the league. Their best fantasy wideout, James Jones, ranked 26th at the position. It was the first time in Aaron Rodgers' time as the Packers starter that the team has failed to post a top-20 fantasy wideout. ... Jordy Nelson, who missed all of last season due to an injured knee, had ranked second among wideouts in 2014. Nelson had averaged a solid 139 targets in his previous 32 games (2013-2014). ... Randall Cobb, who finished sixth in fantasy points among wideouts in 2014, dropped to 27th despite leading the team in targets (129).
Houston Texans
DeAndre Hopkins:
Receptions: 102
Rec yds: 1,477
Rec TDs: 12
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 217.7
Will Fuller:
Receptions: 48
Rec yds: 716
Rec TDs: 6
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 107.6
Houston threw the pigskin 58.1 percent of the time last season under offensive coordinator George Godsey. That ranked 20th in the NFL. ... DeAndre Hopkins, who finished sixth in fantasy points among wideouts, led the team with 192 targets. The next biggest target total on the team went to Nate Washington (94), who is no longer on the roster. Overall, Nuk accounted for 46 percent of the team's wide receiver targets. ... The Texans added rookies Will Fuller and Braxton Miller to a core of wideouts that also includes Cecil Shorts and Jaelen Strong, however, so Hopkins could see a slight down tick in targets this season. ... Strong could make a push to start opposite Hopkins this season.
Indianapolis Colts
T.Y. Hilton:
Receptions: 78
Rec yds: 1,249
Rec TDs: 8
Rush yds: 20
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 172.9
Donte Moncrief:
Receptions: 67
Rec yds: 1,035
Rec TDs: 8
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 151.5
The Colts attempted an average of 35 passes per game last season under offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski after the team fired OC Pep Hamilton, and that was without Andrew Luck for most of those contests. ... In his last five seasons as either a head coach or OC, Chudzinski had produced three top six fantasy wideouts. That includes Braylon Edwards (3rd, 2007), Steve Smith Sr. (6th, 2011) and Josh Gordon (1st, 2013). What's more, Chud failed to produce a top-20 fantasy wideout just once in that time (2008). That's good news for the values of T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief. ... Of Moncrief's six touchdowns last season, five of them came in the seven games that Luck was under center.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Allen Robinson:
Receptions: 76
Rec yds: 1,263
Rec TDs: 10
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 186.3
Allen Hurns:
Receptions: 61
Rec yds: 830
Rec TDs: 7
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 123.0
The Jaguars threw the football 65 percent of the time last season, which ranked second behind the Lions. When offensive coordinator Greg Olson has had talent at the wide receiver position, he's been able to produce solid fantasy options. In 2006, his Rams offense ranked sixth in the NFL and produced a pair of 1,000-yard wideouts in Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce. ... Last season, Olson's system also produced a pair of 1,000-yard wideouts in both Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns. Robinson finished with 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns and ranked fourth in points among wideouts, while Hurns had 1,031 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. That was good enough to finish 13th.
Kansas City Chiefs
Jeremy Maclin:
Receptions: 88
Rec yds: 1,135
Rec TDs: 7
Rush yds: 8
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 156.3
The Chiefs ranked a mere 25th in pass percentage (54.3) last season, but Jeremy Maclin still finished 16th in fantasy points among wideouts. However, fantasy fans should still keep in mind that in coach Andy Reid's 14 seasons as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, his top wide receiver (in terms of receiving yards) had fewer than 1,000 yards nine different times. Furthermore, only one wideout (Terrell Owens, 2004) has ever reached 1,200 yards in a single season. ... In five games with Jamaal Charles in the backfield, Maclin averaged 96.6 yards but scored just one touchdown. In the contests he played after Charles went down, Maclin averaged 60.5 yards but scored seven times.
Los Angeles Rams
Tavon Austin:
Receptions: 63
Rec yds: 531
Rec TDs: 4
Rush yds: 307
Rush TDs: 2
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 117.8
The Rams ranked just 30th in the league in pass percentage last season, and their top fantasy wideout (Tavon Austin) had almost the same number or rushing yards (434) as receiving yards (473). He was also targeted a mere 87 times. ... Rob Boras was promoted to coordinator last November, but his offense threw the football more than 23 times once in his four games in the role. Mike Groh, who is the passing-game coordinator, hasn't been a coordinator at the pro level but did serve in that role at the University of Virginia (2006-08). ... No Jeff Fisher-coached team has boasted a wide receiver with more than 70 receptions since 2004 (Derrick Mason - 96, Drew Bennett - 80) in Tennessee.
Miami Dolphins
Jarvis Landry:
Receptions: 106
Rec yds: 1,169
Rec TDs: 7
Rush yds: 88
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 2
Fantasy points: 163.7
Devante Parker:
Receptions: 51
Rec yds: 824
Rec TDs: 6
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 114.8
In his three seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator, Adam Gase has produced four top-8 fantasy wideouts and five top-25 fantasy wideouts. That list includes Demaryius Thomas (2013-2014), Eric Decker (2013-2014) and Wes Welker (2013). The lone season that Gase failed to produce a top-25 wideout was 2015, when his top option at the position (Alshon Jeffery) missed seven games. If you project Jeffery's totals over a full season, however, he would have finished with 96 catches, 1,434 yards and seven touchdowns. Those totals would have put him ninth in fantasy points among wideouts. ... That's great news for the values of Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker.
Minnesota Vikings
Stefon Diggs:
Receptions: 68
Rec yds: 867
Rec TDs: 5
Rush yds: 8
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 117.5
Laquon Treadwell:
Receptions: 57
Rec yds: 767
Rec TDs: 6
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 114.7
The Vikings threw the football 51.3 percent of the time last season, which ranked 30th in the league. Minnesota also ran the second fewest pass plays (499). ... In Norv Turner's last seven seasons as an offensive coordinator, he has failed produced a top-15 fantasy wideout six times. The lone exception was Josh Gordon, who ranked first at the position for Cleveland in 2013. Furthermore, Turner's top fantasy wide receiver has ranked 39th or worse in four of those seven campaigns. That includes 2015, when his top option (Stefon Diggs) finished 46th. ... Rookie Laquon Treadwell could lead the team in targets this season, but expectations should remain curbed in what is a run-based system.
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman:
Receptions: 91
Rec yds: 1,172
Rec TDs: 7
Rush yds: 28
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 2
Fantasy points: 158.0
The Patriots threw the football 63.5 percent of the time last season, which was the highest rate the team has had since offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels re-joined the team (2012). ... McDaniels has produced four top-20 fantasy wideouts in his last six seasons as either a coordinator or head coach, including two top-10 finishers in Brandon Marshall (2009) and Brandon Lloyd (2010). ... Julian Edelman was on pace to finish in the top 10 in fantasy points among wideouts last season before going down with an injured foot. In his previous two seasons, Edelman averaged 142 targets. He was on pace for 156 last year. ... Chris Hogan could put a dent into Danny Amendola's targets.
New Orleans Saints
Brandin Cooks:
Receptions: 89
Rec yds: 1,208
Rec TDs: 9
Rush yds: 47
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 2
Fantasy points: 175.5
Willie Snead:
Receptions: 66
Rec yds: 849
Rec TDs: 6
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 120.9
The Saints ranked eighth in pass percentage (63.8) last season and boasted a top-15 fantasy wideout (Brandin Cooks) for the first time in the last three years under offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. Of course, that had much to do with the fact that the team's top option in the pass attack had been a tight end, Jimmy Graham. Overall, Carmichael's offense has produced at least one top-20 fantasy wideout in five of his seven seasons. ... Cooks led the team in targets last season with 129, while Willie Snead (101) and Marques Colston (67) ranked second and third at the position. With Colston gone, look for Snead and rookie Michael Thomas to push for more opportunities.
New York Giants
Odell Beckham Jr.:
Receptions: 107
Rec yds: 1,479
Rec TDs: 15
Rush yds: 11
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 237.0
Sterling Shepard:
Receptions: 67
Rec yds: 891
Rec TDs: 6
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 123.1
The Giants threw the football 61.7 percent of the time last season under Ben McAdoo, who has since been promoted to head coach. In his two seasons as the team's offensive coordinator, McAdoo's system has targeted Odell Beckham Jr. a combined 288 times. That's an average of almost 11 targets per game. ... OBJ had 68 more targets than the next highest wideout on the roster (Rueben Randle) in 2015. Randle ranked 35th and 28th in fantasy points among wide receivers in his two years under McAdoo. ... With Randle in Philadelphia, rookie Sterling Shepard should be in line to see significant chances in the pass attack. ... Victor Cruz (knee) is also expected to be back in the offense.
New York Jets
Brandon Marshall:
Receptions: 100
Rec yds: 1,201
Rec TDs: 12
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 192.1
Eric Decker:
Receptions: 76
Rec yds: 1008
Rec TDs: 10
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 158.8
In 2015, the Jets ranked 21st in pass percentage (58.3) but still finished with two top-10 fantasy wide receivers in Brandon Marshall (third) and Eric Decker (ninth). ... It was the first time in his seven seasons as either an offensive coordinator or head coach that Chan Gailey's offense has produced a pair of top-10 wideouts. He had produced just one top-10 wide receiver (Steve Johnson, 2010) in his six previous campaigns, and he'd never had a wideout with better than 1,100 yards. ... The combo of Marshall (173) and Decker (132) accounted for more than half of all the targets New York recorded last season. No other receiver had more than 46 targets (Quincy Enunwa) in the pass attack.
Oakland Raiders
Amari Cooper:
Receptions: 88
Rec yds: 1,211
Rec TDs: 9
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 173.1
Michael Crabtree:
Receptions: 72
Rec yds: 899
Rec TDs: 8
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 135.9
The Raiders threw the football 63.3 percent of the time last season under offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, who also had his most successful campaign when it came to fantasy production. In fact, it was the first time that he had two wideouts finish in the top 25 in the same season (Michael Crabtree - 18th, Amari Cooper - 24th). ... Musgrave's offenses have still produced just one top-10 fantasy receiver (Percy Harvin, 2011), however, and he's had just three (Crabtree, Harvin, Jimmy Smith - 2004) finish in the top 20. ... Cooper, who dealt with an injured foot down the stretch of his rookie campaign, has a chance to improve Musgrave's percentages. He's a top-12 talent.
Philadelphia Eagles
Jordan Matthews:
Receptions: 74
Rec yds: 993
Rec TDs: 7
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 139.3
Nelson Agholor:
Receptions: 52
Rec yds: 617
Rec TDs: 5
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 91.7
The Eagles will have a different look, as Doug Pederson takes over as the new head coach. He served as the offensive coordinator in Kansas City from 2013-2015, but Andy Reid did most of the play calling. Still, fantasy fans should note that just one wide receiver (Jeremy Maclin, 2015) has ever finished better than 44th in fantasy points at the position during those three years. Furthermore, Kansas City wideouts averaged just seven touchdowns a season as a unit under Pederson. ... In 2015, Jordan Matthews led the team in targets, catches, yards and touchdown catches. Of course, 60 percent of his yardage and all but one of his touchdowns came in the final nine contests.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Antonio Brown:
Receptions: 138
Rec yds: 1,773
Rec TDs: 12
Rush yds: 15
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 246.8
Markus Wheaton:
Receptions: 52
Rec yds: 681
Rec TDs: 6
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 104.1
Sammie Coates:
Receptions: 46
Rec yds: 702
Rec TDs: 5
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 100.2
Todd Haley has had a ton of success as an offensive coordinator or head coach, helping Antonio Brown (2013-2015), Dwayne Bowe (2010) and Larry Fitzgerald (2007-2008) finish in the top seven among fantasy wideouts in their respective campaigns. Also, Brown, Bowe and Fitzgerald have all finished first or second in their time under Haley. Brown has led the position in fantasy points in each of his last two seasons. ... Haley also led an Arizona offense that had a pair of top-20 fantasy wide receivers (Fitzgerald, Anquan Boldin) in back-to-back years, but neither Markus Wheaton nor Sammie Coates projects to finish highly (along with Brown) in the absence of Martavis Bryant (suspension).
San Diego Chargers
Keenan Allen:
Receptions: 128
Rec yds: 1,312
Rec TDs: 8
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 177.2
Travis Benjamin:
Receptions: 58
Rec yds: 801
Rec TDs: 5
Rush yds: 19
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 112.0
Ken Whisenhunt has been either a head coach or offensive coordinator for 12 seasons. In that time, he's coached six top-10 fantasy wideouts and nine top-20 receivers. However, he's had just one (Keenan Allen, 2013) finish higher than 18th in points in his last four seasons. ... In his rookie campaign, Allen saw 105 targets, recorded his lone 1,000-yard campaign and scored eight touchdowns under Whisenhunt's watch. He was on pace to finish as a top-10 fantasy receiver last season before going down with a lacerated kidney. ... Whisenhunt has had two wideouts finish in the top 25 in fantasy points in the same season just twice, which could be bad news for Travis Benjamin.
San Francisco 49ers
Torrey Smith:
Receptions: 66
Rec yds: 790
Rec TDs: 7
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 121.0
New coach Chip Kelly hired Curtis Modkins to be his new offensive coordinator, but Kelly will likely be the primary play caller. ... During his three seasons as the head man in Philadelphia, Kelly's offenses produced two top-10 fantasy wideouts (DeSean Jackson - 2013, Jeremy Maclin - 2014). His top-scoring receiver during that time also averaged 1,219 yards and an impressive nine touchdowns per season. ... Torrey Smith, the current top wideout in the Niners pass attack, recorded 663 yards with four touchdowns and ranked 49th in points at the position in 2015. That number should rise this season. ... Bruce Ellington is worth watching as the potential No. 2 receiver in Kelly's offense.
Seattle Seahawks
Doug Baldwin:
Receptions: 70
Rec yds: 1,034
Rec TDs: 8
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 149.4
Tyler Lockett:
Receptions: 64
Rec yds: 903
Rec TDs: 7
Rush yds: 33
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 133.6
For the first time in the last four years under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, Seattle had a wideout who finished better than 28th in fantasy points at the position. That was Doug Baldwin, who exploded for 1,069 yards with 14 scores and ranked seventh in fantasy points despite seeing just 103 targets on the season. Keep in mind though, that 68 percent of his yards and 86 percent of his touchdowns came in his final eight games. ... Heading into 2015, Baldwin scored 15 touchdowns in his previous four seasons (62 games). ... Tyler Lockett scored five of his six touchdowns in his last six games as the Seahawks became a more successful team through the air. He's a major sleeper pick.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans:
Receptions: 78
Rec yds: 1,203
Rec TDs: 10
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 1
Fantasy points: 178.3
Vincent Jackson:
Receptions: 54
Rec yds: 787
Rec TDs: 6
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 114.7
The Buccaneers recorded a pass percentage of 55.3 under offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter last season, which ranked 26th among NFL teams. He also failed to produce a top-25 fantasy wideout, as Mike Evans fell to 27th at the position after a stellar rookie campaign. In his nine seasons as an OC, Koetter has produced just three top-10 wideouts (Julio Jones, Roddy White), all of which came in a three-year span with the Falcons. Outside of those three years, the best a wide receiver has finished under Koetter based on fantasy points is Evans (27th, 2015). In his defense, however, Koetter didn't have a lot of talent at the wideout position during his five-season stint with the Jaguars.
Tennessee Titans
Rishard Matthews:
Receptions: 54
Rec yds: 775
Rec TDs: 5
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 107.5
Tajae Sharpe:
Receptions: 64
Rec yds: 713
Rec TDs: 5
Rush yds: 21
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 103.4
The Titans hired Terry Robiskie to be their new offensive coordinator under coach Mike Mularkey. He's been in the NFL for 34 years, but just eight of those have come as a coordinator. During his five seasons in that role for the Los Angeles Raiders, his offenses produced one 1,000-yard wideout (Mervyn Fernandez, 1988). As a passing game coordinator in Washington, Michael Westbrook and Albert Connell both went over 1,100 yards in 1999. Neither reached the 800-yard mark the following season, though Westbrook missed all but two games. ... Rishard Matthews might be the biggest fantasy wideout in Tennessee, but Tajae Sharpe has made waves in the preseason and is a viable sleeper.
Washington Redskins
DeSean Jackson:
Receptions: 63
Rec yds: 993
Rec TDs: 6
Rush yds: 7
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 136.0
Pierre Garcon:
Receptions: 55
Rec yds: 669
Rec TDs: 5
Rush yds: 0
Rush TDs: 0
Fumbles lost: 0
Fantasy points: 96.9
In two seasons under head coach Jay Gruden and offensive coordinator Sean McVay, the Redskins have failed to produce a single top-15 fantasy wideout. Of course, Gruden's offense in Cincinnati did produce two top-five seasons and one top-15 campaign from A.J. Green. ... Pierre Garcon led the team in targets last season, but he finished a mere 36th in fantasy points at the position. ... DeSean Jackson, who missed part of last season due to injuries, would have projected to rack up fewer than 900 yards based on his totals. ... The addition of rookie Josh Doctson leaves a lot of mouths to feed in a pass attack that also includes Jordan Reed, Jackson, Garcon and Jamison Crowder.
