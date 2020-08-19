Fantasy Draft Kit

Presented By

NFL Fantasy 101: Getting started

Published: Aug 19, 2020 at 11:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

What's up everyone? I'm here today to teach you everything you need to know about playing fantasy football. I will warn you, if you've read my stories previously, seen me on NFL Fantasy Live or blown me up on social media when I told you to draft David Montgomery last year – this isn't for you. I appreciate the click. I would ask that you skim all the way down to the bottom to help out my author stats. But what I'm really looking for here is the newbies. The rookies. Those of you out there who have NEVER played fantasy football, but really wanted to learn how. Or maybe one of your friends, family members or colleagues has sent this to you. Let me say, welcome!

Fantasy football can be really intimidating. It's kind of like another one of my passions, Star Wars. Where the truly hardcore fan can be kind of a turnoff. I get that. But I'm here to assure you, it's a lot of fun. It's easier than you think. Let me show you how.

GETTING STARTED

The first thing you need to do is download the NFL Fantasy App and create an account. Thankfully you can follow this link right here.

I know, that is super helpful. Make sure you create an NFL account. Now, you can either be a team in somebody else's league (a friend invites you or you join a free league) or you can start your own. Which is what I would recommend. There you can be the commissioner, which makes you in charge of your own league. Give the league a name. Give it a password. And let's say you're a Bears fan and you are playing with a lot of Packers fans (which I wouldn't recommend). You can have some fun here by making the password, "AaronRodgersIsOverrated" or something. I've done it. And it makes me laugh every time. After you do all of that, you set a draft day. Most leagues draft as close to the season opener as possible to give you a chance to look at position battles, injury reports and get as much clarity as possible to make your selections.

Most fantasy leagues are typically 10 to 12 managers. Start with 10, it's probably easier for you to wrangle nine of your friends or co-workers to join the league. Or even your enemies. Doesn't matter, you need bodies. Once you do that, name your team and create your league.

And again, I would suggest you use some creativity to create your team name. Most people can do something simple like using your name. I still have a team where I'm Team Rank from a league I created back in the early 2000s. I also have a team that's simply Team 2, mostly because it bugs my commissioner in a league. Or if you want to make some puns off player names, that's highly encouraged. Things like "Mahomes Alone" playing off Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Lamar-vel Cinematic Universe. Tua Legit to Quit. I could sit here and do this all day. But have some fun with it.  

STARTING LINEUP

You have your team set and ready to go. There will be a draft, and we'll have other pieces related to the draft. But let me give you the basics here. Each week you select players to fill your starting lineup. Once that player starts playing in his NFL game, he's locked into your lineup. If you accidentally leave him on the bench or forget he has a game that day, he's stuck. Don't worry, that happens to everyone. Well, not me. But my job is to play fantasy for a living. Still, it happens. Don't worry, though. You can move your players after the week and make sure you don't make that mistake again. It's important to remember you will only get points from your starting lineup each week, not the bench. Those points don't count.

SCORING

You get points for almost every stat the player gains in the game. If somebody is having a big game in real life, they are also having a big performance for your fantasy team. I can break that down a little bit for you.

Baby Got Dak! Sorry, just thought of another cool name. But let's move on to scoring.

Your quarterback throws a touchdown pass. Hey, that's four points! And you your players catch or rush for a touchdown. That's six points! You also earn points for the yards your player accumulate. Each quarterback gets one point for every 25 yards passing, and all of your players get one point for every 10 yards rushing or receiving. PPR leagues reward one point per reception. Hence the phrase, PPR. So, a player catches a pass, that's a point. Kickers also get points every time they score. One point for a PAT. Three points for a field goal. Five points for field goals 50-yards and longer. Team defenses also earn points. Anytime they make a play like an interception, a sack, or recover a fumble they get a two points. They score a touchdown? That's six points. Players can lose points, too. Anytime your quarterback throws a pick, that's negative two points. If they lose a point, that's also negative two points.

I know this is a lot of information to throw at you. But that's the basics. You're ready to go. I would ask that you follow us on social media, download the NFL Fantasy Show podcast and watch NFL Fantasy Live to continue your education.

Related Content

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 file photo, San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco 49ers postseason breakout star Raheem Mostert requested a trade from the team after not being able to renegotiate his contract. Agent Brett Tessler made the request public on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
news

NFL Fantasy 101: Learning the waiver wire

For those who have never played fantasy football, but really want to learn how, this is where to get the basics on how to navigate the waiver wire. Follow Adam Rank on this fantastic voyage and get started with fantasy football. 
NFL Fantasy 101: How to manage your team
news

NFL Fantasy 101: How to manage your team

For those who have never played fantasy football, but really want to learn how, this is where to get the basics on how to manage your league. Follow Adam Rank on this fantastic voyage and get started with fantasy football. 
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs with the football during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Panthers 38-6. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

NFL Fantasy 101: All you need to know about the draft

For those who have never played fantasy football, but really want to learn how, this is where to get the bullet points on the best part of the fantasy experience -- the draft. Follow Adam Rank on this fantastic voyage and get started with fantasy football. 
Seven players to take a strong stance on in fantasy
news

Seven players to take a strong stance on in fantasy

Several players currently rest at somewhat controversial ADPS in fantasy and require a strong stance for or against on draft day. Amari Cooper and Tyler Eifert are among them for Mat Harmon.
2017 fantasy football predictions: MVP, Bust, and more
news

2017 fantasy football predictions: MVP, Bust, and more

Who will be 2017's fantasy football MVP? The biggest bust? Breakout? Rookie of the Year? Best waiver-wire add? Our team of experts weighs in with their predictions for the 2017 fantasy season.
Joe Mixon comes with question marks in fantasy drafts
news

Joe Mixon comes with question marks in fantasy drafts

The Cincinnati Bengals backfield is more crowded than ever. Joe Mixon's arrival brings question marks for fantasy football considering his early round asking price. Franchise breaks it all down here.
Preseason Week 3 fantasy notes: Carlos Hyde returns
news

Preseason Week 3 fantasy notes: Carlos Hyde returns

Carlos Hyde put fantasy football concerns to rest, while Chris Carson made a case for more touches in Seattle. Our analysts provide their fantasy takeaways from all of the weekend's games.
Kelvin Benjamin leads 2017 fantasy draft bargains
news

Kelvin Benjamin leads 2017 fantasy draft bargains

We're deep into the preseason and fantasy football draft bargains are popping off the board. Find out who joins Kelvin Benjamin on this list of productive players you can get at a great value on draft day.
Frank Gore among 2017 fantasy players to avoid
news

Frank Gore among 2017 fantasy players to avoid

Frank Gore has been a steady fantasy producer for years, despite pundits predicting his demise. Marcas Grant is once again predicting Gore's demise. Read why he's undertaken this fool's errand.
Isaiah Crowell among 2017 fantasy breakout players
news

Isaiah Crowell among 2017 fantasy breakout players

Finding fantasy players set to break out in the stat sheets is critical to winning your league. Michael Fabiano lists his 20 top breakout players for 2017, including Browns running back Isaiah Crowell.
Keenan Allen gets lift in one-man PPR mock draft
news

Keenan Allen gets lift in one-man PPR mock draft

Michael Fabiano delivers his first one-man, 10-round PPR mock draft. Find out which players he values higher in PPR scoring over standard, like Chargers receiver Keenan Allen.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL